The Art of Saute: How to Make Professional Vegetable Base

In a sauté, a mistake at the start ruins the entire flavor profile. If you disrupt the sequence of ingredients, your vegetables will either burn or steam rather than achieve a proper sauté (passerovka).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Назарова is licensed under publiс domain Пережарка лука и моркови

Prep and Cook Time: 10–15 minutes

Yield: One batch (for 4–6 servings)

Ingredients

Onion — 200 g

Carrot — 150 g

Refined vegetable oil — 30 ml

Butter — 10 g

Salt — 2 g

Sugar — 2 g

Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar — 5 ml

Garlic — 2 cloves

Step-by-Step Instructions

Uniform Cutting: Dice the onion into small cubes and cut the carrots into the same size or thin matchsticks. Consistent sizing ensures everything browns evenly; mismatched pieces lead to some vegetables burning while others remain raw. Heating the Fats: Heat a pan over medium heat. Add 30 ml of vegetable oil and 10 g of butter, warming for 1–2 minutes. The fat must not smoke; a sharp smell indicates the oil has overheated. Sautéing the Onion: Add 200 g of onion and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally. The onion should become translucent and soft without browning. This allows the onion to release its moisture and begin a gentle caramelization rather than boiling in the carrot's juice. Adding the Carrots: Stir in 150 g of carrots and cook for another 4–6 minutes over medium or slightly lower heat. The mixture should be soft, golden, and smell sweet. If the vegetables hiss too aggressively, lower the heat. Balancing the Flavor: One minute before finishing, add 2 g of salt, 2 g of sugar, 5 ml of lemon juice (or apple cider vinegar), and 2 minced garlic cloves. Garlic is added last to prevent it from burning and becoming bitter. Sugar enhances the color, while the acid preserves the brightness of the carrots.

When to Change the Sequence

Only deviate from this order in two specific cases:

For Zirvak (Plov base): Sauté 150–200 g of julienned carrots first for 5–7 minutes, then add the onion.

Sauté 150–200 g of julienned carrots first for 5–7 minutes, then add the onion. For Stews with large carrot chunks: Cook the carrots for 6–8 minutes until half-done, then add the onion to prevent it from overcooking.

Chef's Tip: Avoid overcrowding the pan. Too many vegetables release excessive moisture, turning the process into stewing. Ensure there is free contact with the bottom of the pan so the vegetables fry in the fat instead of boiling.

According to pastry expert Olga Efimova, temperature, sequence, and cutting size are the deciding factors in a successful sauté. If the carrots are larger than the onions, they will absorb the fat and disrupt the thermal regime, preventing the onion from fully developing its flavor.

FAQ

Can I use only butter?

No. Butter browns and burns quickly. Use refined vegetable oil as the base and add a small amount of butter for aroma.

Why is my sauté pale?

This is usually caused by low heat or excess moisture. The vegetables must first release their water and then gently brown.

What if the carrots start to burn?

Lower the heat immediately and add 1–2 tablespoons of hot water or broth. This cools the pan's surface and shifts the process to gentle simmering.

Can I make this without oil?

Yes, but the result will be braised vegetables rather than a sauté. They will be soft, but you will lose the characteristic sear and concentrated flavor.