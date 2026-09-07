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Tuna and mushroom salad: A hearty meal that feels substantial, but not heavy

Recipes

This salad bridges the gap between a light starter and a hearty main course. The combination of protein-rich tuna and eggs with the earthy depth of sautéed mushrooms creates a filling meal that feels substantial without being heavy. While it takes about 40 minutes to prepare from scratch, the process is significantly faster if you already have hard-boiled eggs in the fridge.

Салат с тунцом
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Салат с тунцом

The Flavor Profile

The result is a play of textures: the softness of the tuna and eggs contrasts with the slight chew of the mushrooms and the firmness of the grated cheese. The acidity of the lemon dressing cuts through the richness of the protein and fat, brightening the overall taste.

Ingredients

  • Canned tuna (chunks) — 360 g
  • Fresh button mushrooms (champignons) — 150 g
  • Hard cheese — 80 g
  • Eggs — 3 pcs.
  • Leaf lettuce — 50 g
  • Arugula — 30 g
  • Olive oil — 6 tbsp.
  • Lemon juice — 2 tbsp.
  • Salt and ground black pepper — to taste

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. The Eggs

Boil the eggs hard. To prevent the shells from cracking, maintain a gentle simmer rather than a rolling boil. Keep the cooking time under 10 minutes; exceeding this limit often creates an unappealing grey ring around the yolk. Immediately plunge the eggs into cold water to stop the cooking process and make peeling easier.

2. Prep Work

Wash and thoroughly dry the arugula and leaf lettuce. Clean the mushrooms and cut them into small cubes. Drain the canned tuna through a sieve to remove excess oil or brine, ensuring the salad doesn't become soggy.

3. Sautéing the Mushrooms

Heat 2 tbsp. of olive oil in a pan and sauté the mushrooms. Crucial tip: Do not add salt during the frying process. Salt draws moisture out of the mushrooms, which would cause them to stew in their own juices rather than develop a golden-brown sear. Once browned, transfer the mushrooms to paper towels to remove excess grease.

4. Combining Components

Grate the hard cheese using a coarse grater and roughly chop the peeled eggs. Tear the lettuce and arugula by hand to avoid bruising the delicate leaves. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mushrooms, tuna, eggs, cheese, and greens.

5. The Dressing

Whisk together the remaining olive oil and lemon juice. If you don't have lemon, apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar work as effective substitutes. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until the emulsion is smooth.

6. Final Assembly

Pour the dressing over the ingredients. Mix gently with a large spoon or spatula; the goal is to coat every piece without breaking the tuna chunks into a paste. Plate the salad immediately while the mushrooms are still slightly warm.

Customizations

  • The Dressing: For a creamier, more traditional version, replace the lemon vinaigrette with mayonnaise (homemade is recommended for a fresher taste).
  • The Protein: While canned tuna is convenient, you can substitute it with fresh tuna fillets or steaks, quickly seared in a pan to maintain a juicy center.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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