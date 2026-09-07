Creamy Apple Puree with Condensed Milk

This dessert sits somewhere between a thick fruit preserve and a velvety custard. While standard apple puree is often tart and translucent, the addition of condensed milk transforms the texture into a rich, opaque cream. The result is a balanced sweetness where the lactic notes of the milk soften the natural acidity of the fruit.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Apple puree

The Mechanics of the Flavor

The core of this recipe is the interaction between milk fats and fruit acids. Condensed milk provides the body and a smooth, buttery mouthfeel. To prevent the dessert from becoming cloying, lemon juice is added at the end; this not only cuts through the sugar but also acts as an antioxidant, keeping the puree a pale, appetizing color rather than a dull brown.

Ingredients

Apples: 2 kg

Condensed milk: 1 can (380 g)

Sugar: 100 g (adjust based on the sweetness of your apples)

Water: 200 ml

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Vanilla sugar: 1 packet (optional)

Step-by-Step Preparation

Softening the base: Wash, peel, and core the apples, then cut them into small, uniform pieces. Place them in a pot with 200 ml of water. Simmer over medium heat for 20–25 minutes. The water ensures the apples steam and soften evenly without sticking to the bottom of the pan. Refining the texture: Once the apples are completely tender, break them down. For a professional, silk-smooth cream, use an immersion blender. If you prefer a rustic, homemade consistency with small bits of fruit, a potato masher will suffice. Integrating the cream: Stir in the condensed milk, sugar, and vanilla sugar. If you want a warmer flavor profile, this is the moment to add a pinch of cinnamon, which bridges the gap between the fruit and the dairy. The final simmer: Taste the mixture. If the puree is too thick, thin it with a small amount of water. Stir in the lemon juice and simmer for another 10 minutes. This final heat treatment is crucial: it binds the condensed milk to the fruit for a cohesive texture and extends the shelf life of the preserve. Preservation: Pour the hot puree into sterilized jars and seal them with boiled lids. This quantity typically yields two 0.5-liter jars.

A Note on Safety

Natalia Petrovna Guseva, a specialist in canning and preserves, emphasizes that when incorporating dairy into preserves, absolute sterility of the containers and airtight seals are non-negotiable. Milk sugars and fats make the product more susceptible to spoilage than traditional fruit jams.

Serving Suggestions

Because of its density, this puree works exceptionally well as a topping for hot pancakes, fritters, or syrniki (Russian cottage cheese pancakes). It can also serve as a rich filling layer for homemade cakes. For a lighter dessert, serve it chilled in small bowls, garnished with a fresh mint leaf or a handful of crushed nuts.