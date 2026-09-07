World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Simple Homemade Vegan Bread With Crunchy Crust

Recipes

This is a straightforward, honest loaf: no eggs, milk, or butter. The result is a bread with a moderate yeast aroma, a porous crumb, and that distinct crust crunch essential to home baking.

Rye bread
Photo: flickr.com by Veganbaking.net, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Rye bread

Success depends on two critical variables: water temperature and the dough's resting time. These factors determine whether the loaf becomes light and airy or remains heavy and dense.

Ingredients

  • Wheat or rye flour — 300 g
  • Warm water — 200 ml
  • Dry yeast — 1 tsp
  • Salt — 1 tsp
  • Vegetable oil — 1 tbsp

Preparation Process

  1. Yeast Activation. Combine the yeast and warm water in a small container and let it sit for 5–10 minutes. Use warm water, not hot; boiling water will kill the yeast, while cold water will stall the rise. Wait for a foam "cap" to form on the surface—this is the indicator that the yeast is active and ready.
  2. Mixing the Dough. Mix the flour and salt together. Pour the dry ingredients into a bowl, then add the activated yeast mixture and vegetable oil. The oil acts as a conditioner, improving the elasticity of the crumb and slowing down the staling process.
  3. Forming. Mix the ingredients thoroughly until the dough is homogeneous. Grease a baking sheet or loaf pan with oil to prevent sticking, then carefully place the dough inside.
  4. Proofing. Place the pan in a warm, draft-free area for 1 hour. This is a critical stage where carbon dioxide fills the structure with air bubbles. Cutting this process short will result in a dense, heavy loaf.
  5. Baking. Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F). Bake for approximately 40 minutes. The bread is done when the crust is a deep golden brown and the bottom produces a hollow sound when tapped.

Serving and Storage

Transfer the bread to a wire rack and let it rest for 15–20 minutes before slicing. Cutting into the loaf immediately after removal from the oven can cause the sudden temperature shift to make the crumb feel damp or sticky.

This versatile bread pairs well with butter for breakfast or as an accompaniment to thick vegetable soups.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Science
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin held more than three hours of talks in the Kremlin with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussing possible ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as economic issues and potential large-scale Russia-US projects

Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Why red sphagnum peat is essential for blueberry growth
Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer
Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer
Last materials
Why rhythmic blood flow in the cerebellum is key to memory consolidation
Scientists find way to control brain blood flow using light pulses
Honey-Sour Cream Cake: The Art of Balance
Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer
The role of specific safeguards in preventing polyploidy collapse
High-entropy antiperovskite catalyst turns surface wear into a performance boost
Why red sphagnum peat is essential for blueberry growth
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.