Simple Homemade Vegan Bread With Crunchy Crust

This is a straightforward, honest loaf: no eggs, milk, or butter. The result is a bread with a moderate yeast aroma, a porous crumb, and that distinct crust crunch essential to home baking.

Photo: flickr.com by Veganbaking.net, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Rye bread

Success depends on two critical variables: water temperature and the dough's resting time. These factors determine whether the loaf becomes light and airy or remains heavy and dense.

Ingredients

Wheat or rye flour — 300 g

Warm water — 200 ml

Dry yeast — 1 tsp

Salt — 1 tsp

Vegetable oil — 1 tbsp

Preparation Process

Yeast Activation. Combine the yeast and warm water in a small container and let it sit for 5–10 minutes. Use warm water, not hot; boiling water will kill the yeast, while cold water will stall the rise. Wait for a foam "cap" to form on the surface—this is the indicator that the yeast is active and ready. Mixing the Dough. Mix the flour and salt together. Pour the dry ingredients into a bowl, then add the activated yeast mixture and vegetable oil. The oil acts as a conditioner, improving the elasticity of the crumb and slowing down the staling process. Forming. Mix the ingredients thoroughly until the dough is homogeneous. Grease a baking sheet or loaf pan with oil to prevent sticking, then carefully place the dough inside. Proofing. Place the pan in a warm, draft-free area for 1 hour. This is a critical stage where carbon dioxide fills the structure with air bubbles. Cutting this process short will result in a dense, heavy loaf. Baking. Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F). Bake for approximately 40 minutes. The bread is done when the crust is a deep golden brown and the bottom produces a hollow sound when tapped.

Serving and Storage

Transfer the bread to a wire rack and let it rest for 15–20 minutes before slicing. Cutting into the loaf immediately after removal from the oven can cause the sudden temperature shift to make the crumb feel damp or sticky.

This versatile bread pairs well with butter for breakfast or as an accompaniment to thick vegetable soups.