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Honey-Sour Cream Cake: The Art of Balance

Recipes

This dessert relies on the precise contrast between sweet honey layers and the acidity of a sour cream frosting. Achieving a tender texture requires a disciplined approach to moisture control-both in the preparation of the cream and the timing of the bake.

Honey cake
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Honey cake
  • Prep time: 3 hours
  • Setting time: 24 hours
  • Yield: 8 servings
  • Caloric value: 629.21 kcal per serving

Ingredients

Dough

  • Wheat flour: 260 g
  • Granulated sugar: 135 g
  • Eggs: 3 pcs.
  • Butter: 45 g
  • Honey: 2 tbsp.
  • Baking soda: 1.5 tsp.

Cream

  • Sour cream (30% fat): 800 ml
  • Granulated sugar: 130 g

Syrup (Optional)

  • Water: 100 ml
  • Granulated sugar: 1 tsp.

Technological Process

1. Stabilizing the Sour Cream

To ensure the cream holds its shape and does not cause the cake to collapse, you must remove excess whey. Place the sour cream in a colander lined with several layers of clean cheesecloth. Let it drain in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours. This concentration of fats creates the necessary stability for the cake's structure.

2. Preparing the Honey Dough

Combine eggs, sugar, honey, butter, and baking soda in a deep bowl. Use a vessel with significant headspace, as the mixture will foam and expand during heating. Do not neutralize the soda with acid beforehand.

Heat the mixture using a water bath (bain-marie). Stir constantly until the mass reaches a deep caramel color, which typically takes 20-30 minutes.

Gradually incorporate the flour. Use a whisk initially, then switch to kneading by hand once the dough has cooled slightly. Critical: Do not add extra flour based on visual estimation. While the dough must be rollable, over-flouring will result in hard, dry layers.

3. Baking the Layers

Divide the dough into 8-12 equal portions. The number of pieces determines the final height and layer count of the cake.

Roll each portion very thin directly onto parchment paper. Trim the layers to the desired size, saving the off-cuts for the final coating.

Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (392°F) for 3-5 minutes until lightly browned. Bake the reserved off-cuts using the same parameters.

4. Assembly and Infusion

If the cake is required for immediate service, lightly brush the hot layers with the sugar syrup (water and sugar) to accelerate the softening process.

Whip the drained sour cream with sugar until the crystals are fully dissolved. For a smoother, more professional consistency, powdered sugar may be used instead of granulated.

Apply the cream evenly between each layer. Place the cake in the refrigerator; a full overnight rest is critical for the layers to absorb the moisture from the cream.

5. Finishing and Decoration

Crush the baked off-cuts into fine crumbs using a blender or by hand. Coat the top and sides of the cake with the crumbs.

Optional enhancements:

  • Add chopped walnuts, dried apricots, or prunes between layers for deeper flavor. Soak dried fruits in water for 2-3 hours before use.
  • Garnish with fresh berries or fruit.

Technical Note: If using sour cream with lower fat content (15-20%), increase the quantity to 1 liter. To speed up the draining process, place a small weight on top of the cheesecloth-lined sieve.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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