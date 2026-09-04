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Yeast dough, cabbage and mushrooms turn it into a hit pie

Recipes

The secret to a successful lean bake is not in the omission of animal fats, but in the structural integrity of the dough. When a fluffy, yeast-leavened base meets a hearty filling of stewed cabbage and earthy mushrooms, the result is a dish of rustic confidence—substantial, aromatic, and deeply satisfying.

Making cabbage pie
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Making cabbage pie

Prep time: 90 minutes
Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • Wheat flour — 500 g
  • Warm water (35-40 °C) — 250 ml
  • Vegetable oil — 100 ml (70 ml for the dough, 30 ml for sautéing)
  • Sugar — 1 tbsp
  • Salt — 1 tsp (for the dough) + to taste (for the filling)
  • Dry yeast — 7 g
  • White cabbage — 400 g
  • Champignons — 200 g
  • Onion — 1 pc
  • Ground black pepper — to taste
  • Apple cider vinegar — 1 tbsp
  • Sesame seeds — 1 tsp

The Process

The Foundation
The story begins with the activation of the yeast. Dissolve sugar and yeast in warm water, stir in 3 tablespoons of flour, and leave it in a warm spot for 15 minutes. Once a frothy "cap" forms, the yeast is alive and ready. Incorporate the remaining flour, salt, and 70 ml of oil. Work the dough until it transforms from a sticky mass into a smooth, elastic sphere. Cover it with a damp towel and let it rest for 60 minutes; the dough should double in volume, filling with the air that will later make the crust light.

The Heart of the Pie
While the dough rises, build the flavor profile of the filling. Shred the cabbage into thin strips and finely chop the onion and mushrooms. In a pan with oil, sweat the onion until translucent, then add the mushrooms. Sauté for 5 minutes to drive off excess moisture—this prevents the pie from becoming soggy. Stir in the cabbage and stew under a lid until tender. The final touch is salt, pepper, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar; the acidity cuts through the richness of the sautéed vegetables and lifts the earthy tone of the mushrooms. Let the filling cool completely; adding hot filling to yeast dough creates an unwanted stickiness.

Assembly and Fire
Divide the risen dough into two parts (2/3 and 1/3). Roll out the larger portion and lay it on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the filling evenly, leaving a margin at the edges. Seal the pie with the second layer of dough and pinch the edges tight. Brush the surface with oil and scatter sesame seeds across the top. Use a skewer to prick the crust in several places—this allows steam to escape, ensuring the pie stays flat and the crust remains crisp.

The Finish
Bake in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 40-45 minutes. The pie is ready when it sports a deep golden tan and a toothpick comes out dry.

Culinary Insight
Patience is the final ingredient. Let the pie rest under a towel for 10 minutes after leaving the oven. This allows the internal moisture to redistribute, softening the crust just enough to make it tender without losing its structure.

What if...
To add a layer of sharp contrast, consider serving the slices with a side of cold cranberry sauce or a dollop of garlic-infused vegan cream. The tartness or pungency balances the mellow, stewed character of the cabbage.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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