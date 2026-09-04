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Savory Surprise: Chanterelles add hidden depth to warming autumn soup

Recipes

Chanterelles bring a woody depth and a resilient, meaty texture to borsch that holds up under slow simmering. The key is the sequence of ingredients and the preparation of the fungi to ensure the broth remains clean and the vegetables keep their shape.

Сhanterelles
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andreas Kunze, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Сhanterelles

Prep time: 50 minutes | Servings: 6

Ingredients
Meat broth — 2000 ml
Fresh chanterelles — 250 g
White cabbage — 300 g
Potatoes — 300 g (2 pcs)
Beetroot — 250 g (1 medium)
Carrot — 100 g (1 pc)
Onion — 100 g (1 pc)
Garlic — 10 g (2 cloves)
Tomato paste — 30 g (2 tbsp)
Sunflower oil — 40 ml
Salt — 10 g
Ground black pepper — 2 g

Instructions

1. Prep the fungi. Rinse chanterelles under running water to remove pine needles and soil. Place them in cold water, bring to a boil, and simmer for 15 minutes. Discard the water. This step strips away potential bitterness and prevents the main broth from becoming cloudy.

2. Sauté the base. Grate beets and carrots; finely dice the onion. Heat oil in a pan and sauté vegetables for 5–7 minutes. Stir in 50 ml of broth, cover, and stew on low heat for 10 minutes. Add tomato paste and heat for another 2 minutes to mellow the raw acidity.

3. Build the soup. Dice potatoes into 2x2 cm cubes and add to boiling broth. Cook for 10 minutes. Then add the blanched chanterelles, the sautéed vegetable mix, and thinly shredded cabbage.

4. The finish. Simmer on medium heat for 15–20 minutes until the cabbage and potatoes are tender. Stir in minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Turn off the heat, cover tightly, and let the soup rest for 15 minutes to allow the flavors to fuse.

The Control Point: Water Exchange
Why boil chanterelles separately? Wild mushrooms contain impurities and bitter compounds that don't always wash off. By simmering them first and discarding the liquid, you remove the "forest grit" and harsh notes, ensuring the final broth tastes like clean mushrooms rather than damp soil.

Variations
If you don't have fresh chanterelles, oyster mushrooms are a reliable substitute for texture. To shift the aromatic profile, replace the sunflower oil with butter during the sauté stage for a richer, creamier finish.

Safety: Use wild mushrooms only if you are 100% certain of their species. If in doubt, use store-bought fungi.

Expert check: Cook Lyudmila Kravtsova notes that temperature control is vital. High heat can turn the chanterelle's structure rubbery; the soup should simmer with only small, gentle bubbles to keep the mushrooms tender.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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