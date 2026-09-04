One simple change in heat source prevents burned sugar in apple jam

Baked apple preserve is a thick, concentrated jam that achieves its rich amber color and consistency through slow roasting. Using an oven instead of a stovetop eliminates the need for constant stirring and prevents the sugars from burning, ensuring an even caramelization.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Homemade apple jam

Prep and cook time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Yield: Two 0.5-liter jars

Ingredients

Fresh apples: 1,000g

Granulated sugar: 600g

Preparation Method

1. Prep the fruit. Wash the apples and cut them into quarters, removing the cores. Leave the skins on; they contain natural pectin, which is essential for achieving a thick texture when the mass is pureed.

2. Grind and blend. Process the apples through a meat grinder with a fine grate. Transfer the resulting puree into a deep, oven-safe dish or a thick-bottomed pot.

3. Mix. Stir in the sugar until the crystals are fully distributed throughout the puree.

4. Slow roast. Place the container in an oven preheated to 150°C (300°F). Roast for approximately 90 minutes. The preserve is ready when the volume has decreased and the color has deepened to a rich amber hue.

5. Can and store. Pour the hot preserve into sterilized jars. Seal tightly with lids and let them cool to room temperature before moving them to a cool storage area.

Cooking Tips

The Oven Advantage: Roasting provides stable, surround-heat. This prevents the localized overheating common on stovetops, ensuring a smooth color without the bitterness of scorched sugar.

Testing for Thickness: To check if the preserve is ready, place a small amount on a cold saucer. Tilt the plate; if the drop stays put and doesn't run, it has reached the correct consistency.