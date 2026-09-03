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Corn on cob the new way: Add milk to water when boiling

Recipes

The secret to juicy corn lies in minimizing boiling time. Overcooking turns tender kernels into a rubbery texture, so precise temperature and timing control are essential.

Corn
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rob Bertholf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Corn

Ingredients

  • Corn on the cob
  • Water (enough to cover the corn)
  • Salt: 5-10g per liter of water (optional)

Preparation Steps

  1. Prep: Remove the outer husks and silk. Leave 2-3 layers of the tender inner leaves to infuse the corn with a natural sweetness during cooking. Rinse the cobs thoroughly under running water.
  2. Potting: Place the corn in a large pot. If the cobs are too long for the vessel, cut them in half. Cover completely with cold water.
  3. Cooking: Bring the pot to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low so the water is barely simmering.
  4. Testing: 3-5 minutes before the timer ends, remove one cob and test a kernel. It should be soft and yield easily to the teeth, not rubbery.

Cooking Times

Corn Type Size Boiling Time
Young Sweet Corn Small 12-15 min
Young Sweet Corn Large 18-20 min
Mature Any From 30 min
Very Mature Any 40-60 min

Chef's Tip: Avoid adding salt to the water, as it draws moisture out of the kernels and makes them tough. Instead, salt the corn immediately before serving or rub hot cobs with a mix of butter and salt.

Cooking Variations

Cooking with milk: Adding milk or cream to the water enriches the kernels with fats. This results in a more delicate, creamy flavor, which is ideal when serving the corn as a standalone side or treat.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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