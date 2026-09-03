Corn on cob the new way: Add milk to water when boiling

The secret to juicy corn lies in minimizing boiling time. Overcooking turns tender kernels into a rubbery texture, so precise temperature and timing control are essential.
|Corn Type
|Size
|Boiling Time
|Young Sweet Corn
|Small
|12-15 min
|Young Sweet Corn
|Large
|18-20 min
|Mature
|Any
|From 30 min
|Very Mature
|Any
|40-60 min
Chef's Tip: Avoid adding salt to the water, as it draws moisture out of the kernels and makes them tough. Instead, salt the corn immediately before serving or rub hot cobs with a mix of butter and salt.
Cooking with milk: Adding milk or cream to the water enriches the kernels with fats. This results in a more delicate, creamy flavor, which is ideal when serving the corn as a standalone side or treat.
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