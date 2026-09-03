Corn on cob the new way: Add milk to water when boiling

The secret to juicy corn lies in minimizing boiling time. Overcooking turns tender kernels into a rubbery texture, so precise temperature and timing control are essential.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rob Bertholf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Corn

Ingredients

Corn on the cob

Water (enough to cover the corn)

Salt: 5-10g per liter of water (optional)

Preparation Steps

Prep: Remove the outer husks and silk. Leave 2-3 layers of the tender inner leaves to infuse the corn with a natural sweetness during cooking. Rinse the cobs thoroughly under running water. Potting: Place the corn in a large pot. If the cobs are too long for the vessel, cut them in half. Cover completely with cold water. Cooking: Bring the pot to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low so the water is barely simmering. Testing: 3-5 minutes before the timer ends, remove one cob and test a kernel. It should be soft and yield easily to the teeth, not rubbery.

Cooking Times

Corn Type Size Boiling Time Young Sweet Corn Small 12-15 min Young Sweet Corn Large 18-20 min Mature Any From 30 min Very Mature Any 40-60 min

Chef's Tip: Avoid adding salt to the water, as it draws moisture out of the kernels and makes them tough. Instead, salt the corn immediately before serving or rub hot cobs with a mix of butter and salt.

Cooking Variations

Cooking with milk: Adding milk or cream to the water enriches the kernels with fats. This results in a more delicate, creamy flavor, which is ideal when serving the corn as a standalone side or treat.