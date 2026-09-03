One technical detail prevents cabbage pancakes from becoming mushy

These cabbage pancakes combine a hearty vegetable base with a specific technical approach to achieve a contrast between a crisp exterior and a tender interior. The primary controlling technique is moisture management—avoiding overloading the pan ensures that cabbage moisture evaporates efficiently rather than steaming the batter into a mushy consistency.

Photo: freepik.com by timolina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vegetable pancakes

Ingredients

White cabbage — 300 g (finely shredded)

Rice flour — 65 g

Wheat flour — 65 g

Water — 250 ml

Chicken egg — 1 pc.

Green onion — 20 g

Salt — 4 g

Black ground pepper — 1 g

Vegetable oil — 60 ml (for frying)

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the batter. In a deep container, whisk the water and egg until a light foam appears. Gradually stir in the rice flour, wheat flour, salt, and pepper. Mix until all lumps disappear; the final texture should resemble liquid sour cream.

Step 2. Incorporate the vegetables. Add the shredded cabbage and sliced green onions to the batter. Mix thoroughly to ensure every piece of vegetable is evenly coated in the batter.

Step 3. Begin frying. Heat a pan over medium heat and add 15 ml of oil for each pancake. Pour in a portion of the mixture (approximately 125 ml) and distribute the cabbage evenly across the surface to form a pancake about 15 cm in diameter.

Step 4. Cook the pancakes. Fry for 2 minutes. The bottom is ready when it develops an intense golden or dark brown crust. Flip the pancake with a wide spatula and cook for another 2 minutes until the second side reaches the same state. Avoid pressing the pancake too firmly with the spatula to prevent squeezing out the vegetable juices prematurely.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cafeteria and cafe chef: "To achieve maximum crunch, shred the cabbage into thin strips no longer than 3-4 cm. Using larger pieces makes the pancake difficult to flip and may cause it to lose its shape."

Why it works: The flour blend is critical for the final texture—rice flour provides a characteristic "glassy" crunch, while wheat flour ensures the structural stability of the pancake.

Alternative Version: Red Cabbage

The source notes that white cabbage can be replaced with red cabbage, though red cabbage is tougher and contains more anthocyanins. While it retains its intense color when fried over medium heat, it requires an additional 30-40 seconds of cooking time to soften the fibers.

Serving Suggestions

Serve immediately while the crust is crisp. Use soy sauce as a dip to balance the natural sweetness of the cabbage. The dish is traditionally accompanied by kimchi to add acidity and heat.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.