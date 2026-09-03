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The simple switch that removes the heaviness from cod liver salads

Recipes

Cod liver salads often feel heavy when paired with rice or potatoes. Replacing those fillers with fresh cucumber and herbs creates a lighter, more refreshing appetizer that remains satisfying without being overwhelming.

Salad with cod liver
Photo: freepik by diana.grytsku, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Salad with cod liver

Ingredients

  • Cod liver: 1 can
  • Cucumber: 1 pc.
  • Eggs: 3 pcs.
  • Olive olives: 10 pcs.
  • Green peas: 3 tbsp.
  • Dill: 2 sprigs
  • Mayonnaise: to taste
  • Salt and black pepper: to taste

Preparation

  1. Prep the base: Boil the eggs, cool them completely, and peel. Wash the cucumber and dill, then pat them dry with paper towels to prevent excess moisture from thinning the sauce.
  2. Combine: Place 3 tablespoons of green peas in a deep salad bowl.
  3. Chop: Dice the cooled eggs and cucumber into small, neat cubes. Finely chop the dill and roughly chop the olives.
  4. Mix: Add the chopped ingredients to the bowl. Season with black pepper and salt. Mix gently to keep the egg cubes intact and prevent the texture from becoming mushy.
  5. Plate: Divide the salad into serving plates. Top each portion with pieces of cod liver and finish with a thin lattice of mayonnaise.
Chef's Tip: Be cautious with salt. Since canned cod liver is naturally salty, taste the mixture before adding extra salt to avoid overseasoning.

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova emphasizes the importance of using fully chilled boiled eggs; cutting them while warm causes them to stick together, ruining the salad's uniform structure.

Why it works: The richness of the cod liver is balanced by the crispness of the fresh cucumber. The slight acidity of the olives and the freshness of the dill cut through the fat, resulting in a cleaner, more balanced flavor profile.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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