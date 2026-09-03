Two-stage curing method that transforms chicken breast into carpaccio

Homemade chicken carpaccio serves as a clean-label alternative to store-bought deli meats, offering a dense texture and pure meat flavor without chemical additives. The controlling technique is a two-stage maturation process in the refrigerator, which alters the protein structure to make the breast meat firm and suitable for paper-thin slicing without thermal processing.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Raw poultry meat with spices

Ingredients

2 large chicken fillets (chilled)

Salt (generous amount for rubbing)

Black ground pepper

Bay leaf (crushed)

Finish spices: paprika, dried garlic, or rosemary (to taste)

Preparation

Step 1. Thoroughly wash the chicken fillets and trim away any excess fat and membranes.

Step 2. Generously rub the meat with salt, black pepper, and crushed bay leaf. Place the fillets tightly in a container and refrigerate for 24 hours. Turn the fillets every 12 hours to ensure an even cure throughout the center of the meat.

Step 3. Remove the meat from the refrigerator and rinse under cold running water. Soak the fillets in clean water for 30 minutes to remove excess salt from the surface layers.

Step 4. Pat the fillets completely dry using paper towels. Removing all surface moisture is critical for proper texture and long-term preservation.

Step 5. Apply a finishing rub of selected spices (such as paprika, dried garlic, or rosemary) to create a protective aromatic layer. Wrap each breast tightly in clean gauze (cheesecloth) and return to the refrigerator for another 24 hours for final maturation. The meat will darken in color and increase in density.

Preparation Stage Action Time Primary Curing Rubbing with salt, pepper, bay leaf 24 hours Desalting Rinsing and soaking in water 30 minutes Final Maturation Spice rub and gauze wrap 24 hours

Ekaterina Smirnova, home nutrition specialist: "The main thing in this process is not to rush and let the salt draw out excess moisture, otherwise the meat will remain loose and spoil quickly."

Technique note: The use of gauze instead of plastic wrap is essential during the second stage. The meat must "breathe" to mature properly; plastic wrap creates a greenhouse effect that can lead to spoilage and unpleasant odors.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "If you use frozen raw materials, the result will be disappointing—the fibers will be spongy, so choose only chilled poultry."

Serving and Storage

The carpaccio is ready when the meat feels noticeably denser and the color has shifted from pale pink to a deeper, saturated hue throughout. Use a very sharp knife to slice the meat into translucent pieces. The finished product can be stored in the refrigerator for up to seven days. It can be served as a standalone appetizer, added to salads, or used in sandwiches.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.