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How to bake a moist apple pie with semolina and yoghurt drink

Recipes

This recipe of the Russian 'Osennik' ('Autumn-made') apple pie is characterized by its soft, slightly moist texture and the deep aroma of cinnamon. The secret to its structure lies in the use of semolina, while a caramelized topping with walnuts transforms this home-style bake into a refined dessert.

Apple pie
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Apple pie

Ingredients

For the batter:

  • Semolina: 1 cup
  • Sugar: 1 cup
  • Kefir (yoghurt drink): 1 cup
  • Wheat flour: 1 cup
  • Apples (sweet and sour): 5 pieces (approx. 600g)
  • Vegetable oil: &frac14 cup (60ml)
  • Baking soda: 1 tsp

For the topping:

  • Sugar: 2 tbsp
  • Cinnamon: 1 tsp
  • Walnuts: 30-40g

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Base Preparation
Mix the semolina with kefir and let the mixture sit for at least 20 minutes. This allows the semolina to swell; skipping this step will leave grainy particles in the finished cake, ruining the tender texture.

2. Mixing the Batter
Incorporate the remaining batter ingredients. There is no need to neutralize the baking soda with vinegar, as the acidity of the kefir is sufficient to activate it and ensure the cake rises.

3. Adding Fruit
Slice the apples and fold them into the batter. Pour the mixture into a baking pan. Even when using silicone molds, it is recommended to grease the bottom and sides with oil or line them with parchment paper for easy removal.

4. Baking and Topping
Bake the pie at 180°C. To prevent the nuts from burning, add the walnut topping after the first 25-30 minutes of baking. For a more refined flavor, mix the cinnamon directly into the sugar topping rather than adding it to the batter.

Cooking Tips and Substitutions

  • Dairy: Kefir can be replaced with natural yogurt or ryazhenka.
  • Nuts: For a different flavor profile, use flaked almonds or hazelnuts.
  • Apples: Opt for firm varieties to ensure the fruit maintains its texture during baking. If using frozen apples, thaw them and drain all excess liquid first.

FAQ

Can I replace semolina with flour?
No. Substituting semolina entirely with flour will change the consistency, making the cake dense rather than moist and tender.

How do I check for doneness?
Insert a wooden skewer into the center of the pie. It should come out clean, without traces of raw batter.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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