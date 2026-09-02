Season’s end in the kitchen: Green tomatoes turned into delicious appetizer

Unripe tomatoes left on the vine at the end of the season offer a perfect foundation for a crisp winter appetizer. The right marinade eliminates the bitterness of solanine, imparting a texture akin to pickled mushrooms and transforming the vegetables into a zesty side dish with hints of garlic and dill.

Photo: Own work by Rameshng, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Grreen tomatoes

Ingredients and Preparation

You'll need 2 kilograms of firm, medium-sized green tomatoes. Prepare them by cutting them into uniform wedges to ensure even pickling. Slice two onions into half-moons. Mince one head of garlic and a bunch of fresh dill and parsley; avoid using a garlic press to ensure the pieces distribute evenly throughout the mixture.

Marinating the Tomatoes

Combine the prepared tomatoes, onions, garlic, and herbs with 100 milliliters of 9% vinegar (or apple cider vinegar for a milder flavor), 100 milliliters of vegetable oil, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons of coarse, additive-free salt, and black peppercorns. Mix thoroughly. Let this mixture rest for 2 hours. During this time, the salt and acid will draw out the natural juices from the tomatoes, creating the base for the brine and neutralizing any bitterness.

Jarring and Sterilization

Pack the marinated vegetables into jars, ensuring there's space between the pieces so the liquid can cover each slice completely. Pour any remaining liquid from the mixing bowl over the vegetables in the jars. Sterilize the filled jars in boiling water for 15 minutes. After sterilization, seal the jars tightly with lids and invert them until they cool completely.

Storage and Variations

With proper sealing and sterilization, this appetizer can be stored in a cool place until the next season. For variations, you can add bell peppers, but be aware that this will introduce more sweetness and slightly mute the garlic's sharpness. If the tomatoes do not release enough juice during the marinating stage, add a small amount of boiled water or extend the resting time in a warm place.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.