One simple detail keeps cold pasta salad from becoming mushy

While pasta is traditionally served hot, chilled pasta serves as a structural base for hearty, refreshing meals. The success of a cold pasta salad depends on moisture control and texture—specifically, choosing a pasta shape that grips the sauce and cooking it to a precise doneness to prevent the dish from becoming mushy.
Step 1. Boil the farfalle pasta until it reaches an "al dente" state. Drain the pasta using a colander and allow it to cool naturally. If using a high-quality durum wheat variety, do not rinse the pasta with cold water.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, Chef: "The main thing is not to overcook the pasta, otherwise it will absorb too much sauce and become heavy. If you leave the center slightly firm, the salad will maintain a pleasant texture even the next day"
Step 2. Prepare the vegetables. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Grate the carrots into coarse strips (julienne). Bring a pot of water to a boil and immerse the frozen green peas for a few minutes until soft but still bright green.
Step 3. Dice the ham into small cubes, ensuring they are proportional in size to the halved cherry tomatoes.
Step 4. Create the dressing by combining 150 g of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of sour cream. Season the mixture with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Step 5. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled pasta, diced ham, julienned carrots, and blanched peas. Mix these components first to ensure an even distribution of protein and vegetables.
Step 6. Gently fold in the halved cherry tomatoes to avoid crushing them. Pour the dressing over the top and stir the salad from bottom to top until every piece of pasta is coated.
Ekaterina Smirnova, Home Nutrition Consultant: "You can boldly add fresh herbs, such as dill or parsley, to such salads, but this should be done at the very last moment. Greens wilt quickly under the influence of salt and sauce, so it is better to use them as a final touch"
Step 7. Place the assembled salad in the refrigerator for at least 20–30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld and the temperature to stabilize.
|Ingredient
|Quantity
|Processing Method
|Farfalle pasta
|300 g
|Boil until al dente
|Ham
|150 g
|Cubes or strips
|Cherry tomatoes
|150 g
|Cut in half
|Carrots
|100 g
|Coarse julienne
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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