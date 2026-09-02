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One simple detail keeps cold pasta salad from becoming mushy

Recipes

While pasta is traditionally served hot, chilled pasta serves as a structural base for hearty, refreshing meals. The success of a cold pasta salad depends on moisture control and texture—specifically, choosing a pasta shape that grips the sauce and cooking it to a precise doneness to prevent the dish from becoming mushy.

Salad with pasta and vegetables
Photo: freepik.com by timolina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Salad with pasta and vegetables

Ingredients

Pasta and Protein

  • Farfalle (bow-tie pasta): 300 g
  • Ham: 100–150 g

Vegetables

  • Cherry tomatoes: 150 g
  • Carrots: 100 g
  • Frozen green peas: 100 g

Creamy Dressing

  • Mayonnaise: 150 g
  • Sour cream: 2 tbsp
  • Salt: to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper: to taste

Optional Garnish

  • Fresh herbs (dill or parsley): a bunch/to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Boil the farfalle pasta until it reaches an "al dente" state. Drain the pasta using a colander and allow it to cool naturally. If using a high-quality durum wheat variety, do not rinse the pasta with cold water.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, Chef: "The main thing is not to overcook the pasta, otherwise it will absorb too much sauce and become heavy. If you leave the center slightly firm, the salad will maintain a pleasant texture even the next day"

Step 2. Prepare the vegetables. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Grate the carrots into coarse strips (julienne). Bring a pot of water to a boil and immerse the frozen green peas for a few minutes until soft but still bright green.

Step 3. Dice the ham into small cubes, ensuring they are proportional in size to the halved cherry tomatoes.

Step 4. Create the dressing by combining 150 g of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of sour cream. Season the mixture with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 5. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled pasta, diced ham, julienned carrots, and blanched peas. Mix these components first to ensure an even distribution of protein and vegetables.

Step 6. Gently fold in the halved cherry tomatoes to avoid crushing them. Pour the dressing over the top and stir the salad from bottom to top until every piece of pasta is coated.

Ekaterina Smirnova, Home Nutrition Consultant: "You can boldly add fresh herbs, such as dill or parsley, to such salads, but this should be done at the very last moment. Greens wilt quickly under the influence of salt and sauce, so it is better to use them as a final touch"

Step 7. Place the assembled salad in the refrigerator for at least 20–30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld and the temperature to stabilize.

Ingredient Quantity Processing Method
Farfalle pasta 300 g Boil until al dente
Ham 150 g Cubes or strips
Cherry tomatoes 150 g Cut in half
Carrots 100 g Coarse julienne
Technique note: The use of sour cream in the dressing is a functional choice to reduce the heaviness of pure mayonnaise, adding a slight acidity that balances the saltiness of the ham. Using farfalle is recommended because the dense center retains structure while the edges capture the sauce.

Variations and Storage

  • Pasta Alternatives: Fusilli (spirals) or Penne (quills) may be used as their shapes effectively hold sauce. Very small pasta, such as stelline, is not recommended.
  • Protein Substitutions: Boiled chicken breast, smoked turkey, or fried bacon strips can replace ham, provided they are fully cooked and chilled.
  • Storage: The salad remains fresh for up to 24 hours in a closed container. Note that cherry tomatoes and sour cream may release extra liquid by the second day, altering the texture.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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