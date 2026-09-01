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Why roasting broccolini with feta creates a smoky flavor contrast

Recipes

This warm salad relies on a contrast of textures: charred broccolini paired with creamy feta and fresh tomatoes. The key to the flavor is partially charring the vegetables in the oven, which creates a deep, smoky taste balanced by a bright lemon dressing.

Light salad with feta cheese and cucumber
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Light salad with feta cheese and cucumber

Prep time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • Broccolini: 200 g
  • Extra virgin olive oil: 3 tbsp
  • Garlic: 2 cloves
  • Salt: 1 tsp
  • Feta cheese: 100 g
  • Pine nuts: 30 g
  • Tomatoes: 5 pieces
  • Green onions: 2 pieces
  • Lemon juice: ½ lemon

Preparation

1. Blanch the broccolini. Place the broccolini in a bowl and pour boiling water over them. Let them sit for 2 minutes; this softens the vegetables slightly before they hit the oven, ensuring they don't stay too raw while allowing them to keep their structure.

2. Season and roast. Preheat your oven to 200°C (approx. 400°F). In a baking dish, toss the broccolini with minced garlic, 2 tbsp of olive oil, and half of the salt. Ensure the oil and garlic coat the florets evenly.

3. Bake with feta. Place a block of feta cheese in the center of the dish and sprinkle pine nuts over the top. Bake for 20–25 minutes. The dish is ready when the nuts are golden and the edges of the broccolini are dark and slightly charred.

4. Prepare the dressing. While the vegetables roast, whisk together the lemon juice, the remaining salt, and 1 tbsp of olive oil. Beat the mixture until it emulsifies into a thick, consistent sauce.

5. Mix the fresh base. In a salad bowl, combine sliced green onions and tomato wedges. Pour in the lemon dressing and toss until the vegetables are fully coated.

6. Combine and serve. Transfer the dressed fresh salad directly into the baking dish with the hot vegetables and cheese. Gently fold everything together and portion onto plates.

Chef's Tip: Serve immediately while the broccolini and feta are still hot. The temperature contrast between the warm cheese and cool tomatoes is essential for the dish's flavor profile.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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