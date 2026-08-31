DIY Chicken Sausage: Forget Store-Bought Secrets Revealed!

Homemade chicken sausage is a practical alternative to store-bought options. You don't need a smoker or natural casings to make it; a standard blender and a roasting bag are enough to create a dense, tender product perfect for sandwiches and breakfasts.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Homemade steamed chicken sausage

Ingredients

Chicken fillet: 800 g (use chilled meat for better consistency)

800 g (use chilled meat for better consistency) Heavy cream: 200 ml (essential for a creamy texture)

200 ml (essential for a creamy texture) Egg: 1 piece (acts as a binder to keep the sausage firm)

1 piece (acts as a binder to keep the sausage firm) Salt: 1 tsp

1 tsp Sugar: ½ tsp

½ tsp Nutmeg: a pinch

Optional: For a more piquant flavor, add dried garlic, white pepper, paprika, or coriander.

Preparation Steps

1. Creating the Emulsion

Place the chicken fillet, heavy cream, egg, and spices into a blender or meat grinder. Process until the mixture becomes a smooth, creamy emulsion. To avoid a crumbly texture, manually knead the mince for several minutes. This develops the viscosity and density required for a professional result.

2. Shaping and Cooking

Pack the mixture tightly into a roasting bag, shaping it into a neat log. Submerge the bag in hot water and simmer on low heat for about one hour. Avoid boiling the water aggressively, as high heat can ruin the internal structure of the meat.

3. Cooling and Setting

Once cooked, let the sausage cool completely. Transfer it to the refrigerator for a few hours. This chilling stage is critical, as it transforms the soft mass into a firm product that can be sliced cleanly.

Cooking Tips & FAQ

What if I don't have a roasting bag?

Use heavy-duty plastic wrap. Wrap the mixture in several layers and tie the ends securely with kitchen twine.

Can I substitute the heavy cream?

Heavy cream is best for texture, but you can use milk combined with a bit of butter in a pinch.

How long does it last?

Stored in a tight container in the refrigerator, the sausage remains fresh for 3–4 days.