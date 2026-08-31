Garlic Marinade: The secret to firm bell peppers all winter

The "Under the Snow" bell pepper preserve solves two common problems: soggy vegetables and excessive oil. By using a dense layering technique and a concentrated garlic marinade, the peppers stay firm and vibrant throughout the winter without swimming in liquid.
Keep the stems and seeds intact. Leaving the peppers whole prevents them from softening into a mush during cooking and ensures they maintain their shape in the jar.
In a separate container, combine the minced garlic, 9% vinegar, salt, and sugar. Stir thoroughly until the salt and sugar crystals have completely dissolved. This thick mixture serves as the sole source of moisture for the preserve.
Sauté the peppers in a pan with a small amount of vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook until the flesh is tender and the skin shows golden-brown charred spots. Allow the peppers to cool completely before jarring; adding them while hot will overcook the garlic and diminish its pungency.
Place the cooled peppers into sterilized jars in layers. After each layer, pour in a portion of the garlic marinade. Gently press the peppers down with a spoon to remove air pockets and ensure a tight fit. This technique distributes the garlic evenly, creating the "snow" effect and preventing voids.
Tip: For a more vibrant presentation, mix red, yellow, and green peppers. Adding a tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs to the marinade adds a professional color contrast.
Seal the jars tightly with lids. No additional sterilization or boiling brine is required. Place the jars in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours; during this time, the peppers release their own juices, which blend with the marinade to form a concentrated sauce.
Store the preserves in a cool environment, such as a refrigerator or a cold cellar, to maintain quality until spring.
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