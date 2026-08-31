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Garlic Marinade: The secret to firm bell peppers all winter

Recipes

The "Under the Snow" bell pepper preserve solves two common problems: soggy vegetables and excessive oil. By using a dense layering technique and a concentrated garlic marinade, the peppers stay firm and vibrant throughout the winter without swimming in liquid.

Stuffed bell peppers
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Stuffed bell peppers

Ingredients

  • Bell peppers (3 kg): Use fresh, fleshy varieties. Thin-walled peppers tend to dry out during frying.
  • Garlic (2 heads): Minced; provides flavor and creates the characteristic "snowy" visual effect.
  • Vinegar (100 ml, 9%): Ensures preservation and balances the taste.
  • Salt (2 tbsp) and Sugar (1 tbsp): Flavor enhancers for the marinade.

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Preparing the Peppers

Keep the stems and seeds intact. Leaving the peppers whole prevents them from softening into a mush during cooking and ensures they maintain their shape in the jar.

2. Making the Cold Marinade

In a separate container, combine the minced garlic, 9% vinegar, salt, and sugar. Stir thoroughly until the salt and sugar crystals have completely dissolved. This thick mixture serves as the sole source of moisture for the preserve.

3. Frying

Sauté the peppers in a pan with a small amount of vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook until the flesh is tender and the skin shows golden-brown charred spots. Allow the peppers to cool completely before jarring; adding them while hot will overcook the garlic and diminish its pungency.

4. Layering and Jarring

Place the cooled peppers into sterilized jars in layers. After each layer, pour in a portion of the garlic marinade. Gently press the peppers down with a spoon to remove air pockets and ensure a tight fit. This technique distributes the garlic evenly, creating the "snow" effect and preventing voids.

Tip: For a more vibrant presentation, mix red, yellow, and green peppers. Adding a tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs to the marinade adds a professional color contrast.

Storage and Timing

Seal the jars tightly with lids. No additional sterilization or boiling brine is required. Place the jars in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours; during this time, the peppers release their own juices, which blend with the marinade to form a concentrated sauce.

Store the preserves in a cool environment, such as a refrigerator or a cold cellar, to maintain quality until spring.

Quick FAQ

  • Should I remove the seeds? No. Keeping them ensures the peppers stay structurally sound during frying and storage.
  • Can I use apple cider vinegar? For long-term preservation, 9% table vinegar is recommended for its reliability.
  • What if the garlic turns green? This is a natural chemical reaction to the acid and does not affect the safety or taste.
  • Can I add spice? Yes, adding one or two hot chili peppers provides a piquant kick without altering the process.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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