Pork & Mushrooms: The secret to a flawless glossy finish

The key to achieving a professional Chinese-style finish in this dish is the interaction between starch and sugar. This combination creates a glossy, enveloping sauce that clings to the pork and mushrooms rather than pooling at the bottom of the pan.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Elena Nazarova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pork in Norman style

Ingredients

Main Components

Pork — 400 g

Oyster mushrooms — 400 g

Vegetable oil — to taste

Sauce and Seasoning

Soy sauce — 70 ml

Teriyaki sauce — 1 tbsp.

Brown sugar — 1 tsp.

Starch — 1 tsp.

Sesame seeds — 1 tbsp.

Garlic powder — to taste

Ground coriander — to taste

Ground ginger — to taste

Fresh greens — to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the base. Wash the pork and dry it thoroughly with paper towels. Cut the meat into medium-sized cubes. Rinse the oyster mushrooms and either tear them by hand or cut them in half.

Step 2. Mix the sauce. In a deep container, combine the soy sauce, teriyaki, brown sugar, starch, sesame seeds, and spices (garlic, ginger, coriander). Whisk thoroughly until the mixture is homogeneous and the sugar and starch are completely dissolved.

Step 3. Brown the meat. Heat vegetable oil in a cauldron or deep frying pan. Add the pork and fry over medium heat until a golden-brown crust forms.

Step 4. Add the mushrooms. Place the oyster mushrooms with the meat. Fry until the excess moisture has evaporated and the mushrooms begin to brown. This prevents the meat from stewing in its own juices.

Step 5. Combine and thicken. Pour the prepared sauce into the pan. Stir constantly and fry for another 7–10 minutes. The sauce will thicken and coat each piece with a dark, glossy sheen.

Step 6. Serving. Serve the dish with rice, pasta, or Chinese noodles, garnished with fresh greens.

Author's note: "I recommend specifically drying the meat before frying. If the pork remains moist, it will release juice, and instead of a browned crust, you will get stewed pieces, which changes the final texture of the dish."

Why it works: When heated, the starch combines with the sugar and soy sauce to undergo a thickening process (gelatinization). This transforms the liquid marinade into a thick syrup that adheres to the ingredients, creating the concentrated flavor and glossy surface characteristic of Asian cuisine.

Regarding ingredient variations, Mariya Kostina, a specialist in Russian regional cuisine, notes that adaptations of Eastern recipes often vary based on available ingredients. For instance, brown sugar may be replaced with regular white sugar, though this will result in a less pronounced caramel hue in the sauce.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.