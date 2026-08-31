Apple Pastila Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Sugar-Free Fruit Soufflé

Ingredients

500 g peeled tart apples

30 g food-grade gelatin

70 ml water (for simmering the apples)

150 ml cold water (for soaking the gelatin)

Coconut flakes, for sprinkling (optional)

A few drops of lemon juice (optional, for sweet apple varieties)

Preparation

Step 1. Pour the 150 ml of cold water over the gelatin and leave it to swell. Cut the peeled apples into cubes and place them in a saucepan with 70 ml of water. Simmer the apples over low heat for about 15 minutes, until the pieces are completely soft and release their juice.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ekaterina Smirnova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Apple souffle

Step 2. Purée the hot apples with an immersion blender until perfectly smooth. Stir the swollen gelatin into the still-hot apple mass so that it dissolves completely, leaving no grains. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before whipping. According to confectioner Olga Efimova, this temperature step matters because the pectin in the fruit and the gelatin need to interact correctly once air is incorporated; a too-warm base would compromise the structure.

Step 3. Once the apple base has cooled, whip it with a mixer for 15 to 20 minutes. The source describes a clear visual transformation during this stage: the mixture lightens to a near-white shade and grows to 2–3 times its original volume, becoming a thick foam that holds its shape well enough for the trails of the beaters to remain visible on the surface. As Olga Efimova explains, "prolonged whipping saturates the fruit base with oxygen, turning the dense purée into a fine-pored soufflé that literally melts in your mouth."

Step 4. Line a mold with plastic wrap and transfer the whipped mass into it, smoothing the surface with a spatula. Coconut flakes can be sprinkled on top for aroma. Place the mold in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours so the gelatin can fully set the foam into a firm, elastic slab.

Step 5. Lift the set pastila out by the edges of the plastic wrap. Cut it with a sharp knife that has been dipped in water so the blade does not stick to the soufflé. Store the finished pastila in a closed container in a cold place; served chilled, the fruit aroma reads more strongly and the texture feels denser.

What each stage contributes

Stage Expected result from the source Simmering the apples Pieces become fully soft and release juice Whipping with a mixer Volume roughly triples and the color lightens Chilling in the refrigerator Firm, elastic texture that cuts cleanly

Notes from the source experts

Olga Efimova, confectioner: "Prolonged whipping saturates the fruit base with oxygen, turning the dense purée into a fine-pored soufflé that literally melts in your mouth."

Cook Lyudmila Kravtsova points out the most common failure mode in this method: if the pastila does not release from the mold, the apples were either undercooked or whipping was stopped too early. The density of the foam, she notes, is critical for the gelatin to lock the structure in place.

Source answers to common questions

Can sweet apples be used? Yes, but the flavor will be less pronounced. Sweet varieties contain less acid, so the dessert can taste flat; a few drops of lemon juice can be stirred into the purée to restore balance.

What if the mass does not whip up? Make sure the purée has cooled to room temperature. A base that is still too hot prevents the gelatin from beginning its stabilizing role while air is being folded in.

How long is this pastila stored? In the refrigerator it stays fresh for up to three days, ideally in an airtight container so it does not absorb foreign odors.

Can gelatin be swapped for agar-agar? The proportions and procedure would have to change, since agar must be boiled together with the base and sets at room temperature. The method above is designed strictly around gelatin.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.