World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Homemade herb lemonade: how to avoid the taste of hay

Recipes

Ingredients and Preparation Rules

The quality of this homemade lemonade depends on the freshness of the raw materials. The herbs must be healthy, undamaged, and free from chemical treatments. To prepare a base using 3 liters of water, the following ingredients are required:

Освежающий напиток с ягодами
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Освежающий напиток с ягодами
  • Mint: 80–100 g
  • Melissa: 50 g
  • Tarragon: 30–40 g
  • Blackcurrant leaves: 8–10 young leaves
  • Sugar: 250–300 g
  • Lemon: 1 large fruit

For those seeking a deeper dark color reminiscent of a classic soda, a small amount of caramelized sugar may be added.

Mariya Kostina, specialist in regional Russian cuisine: "The main mistake of many home cooks is attempting to turn the drink into a decoction by boiling the herbs for too long. The aroma evaporates instantly, and the taste turns into 'hay,' so it is important to act gently."

Cooking Technology

Bring 3 liters of water to a boil and dissolve the sugar. Add the washed herbs and heat the mixture until it almost reaches a boil, then immediately reduce the heat. The herbs should simmer for only 3–5 minutes before the pot is removed from the stove. The mixture must then steep under a lid for 30–40 minutes to allow the full bouquet of herbs to release.

Once steeped, the infusion must be thoroughly strained. Stir in the lemon juice and several strips of lemon zest, ensuring the white bitter pith is excluded.

Ekaterina Smirnova, home nutrition consultant: "If the infusion seems too concentrated, it can always be diluted with still or sparkling water after it has completely cooled. This is standard practice for creating home fruit concentrates where balance is essential."

Concentrate Production and Storage

To save refrigerator space, a concentrated base can be prepared by reducing the water volume by half while maintaining the original quantities of herbs and sugar. This concentrate is diluted with cold water at a 1:1 ratio during serving.

Ingredient Role in the Drink
Mint Primary freshness
Tarragon Spicy note
Blackcurrant leaf Garden aroma
Lemon Acidity balance

Freezing the concentrate in small portions is the most effective way to preserve the flavor for winter. Mixing these frozen cubes with sparkling water allows for the reproduction of the August taste in January.

Safety Boundaries and Preservation

Canning herbal infusions in jars without sterilization is unsafe. Because acidity varies depending on the herb composition, standard hot-filling does not guarantee protection against spoilage. The optimal methods for long-term storage are freezing or short-term refrigeration.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, canteen cook: "The safety of home products always comes first. If you plan to make stocks for several months, do not rely on luck; use proven recipes where the acidity level is clearly calibrated."

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Can tarragon be replaced? Tarragon provides the unique "Baikal" flavor. Basil may be used as a substitute, though the character of the drink will change significantly.
  • What is the shelf life in the refrigerator? The finished drink should be consumed within 2–3 days, as fresh herbs lose their properties quickly.
  • Why is the drink bitter? Bitterness usually results from the inclusion of the white part of the lemon zest or over-steeping the herbs.
  • Can dried herbs be used? Yes, but the quantity required is 2–3 times less than fresh herbs, and the resulting taste will be less vibrant.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek
Asia
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
Asia
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Europe
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Popular
Hand tremor: when rhythmic shaking is a warning sign

Rhythmic shaking of the hands can be a simple reaction to external triggers, but certain patterns may indicate more serious underlying health issues.

Hand tremor: when rhythmic shaking is a warning sign
Russia extends fuel export ban until 2027 to fight shortages
Russia extends fuel export ban until 2027 to fight shortages
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany Andrey Nikolaev King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne Andrey Mihayloff
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
When memory lapses indicate brain and vascular dysfunction
Passo a passo para recuperar a estética de revestimentos cerâmicos
Passo a passo para recuperar a estética de revestimentos cerâmicos
Last materials
Electric vs ICE: which cars under 4 million rubles are cheapest to own
Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage
Mammal footprints in Brazil reveal unexpected size in Early Cretaceous
Why experienced gardeners choose phacelia over mustard as a cover crop
Alushta, Yeysk, and Zelenogradsk: coastal options for retirees
Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
When memory lapses indicate brain and vascular dysfunction
Choosing the best orthopedic bed for senior Papillons
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.