Homemade herb lemonade: how to avoid the taste of hay

The quality of this homemade lemonade depends on the freshness of the raw materials. The herbs must be healthy, undamaged, and free from chemical treatments. To prepare a base using 3 liters of water, the following ingredients are required:
For those seeking a deeper dark color reminiscent of a classic soda, a small amount of caramelized sugar may be added.
Mariya Kostina, specialist in regional Russian cuisine: "The main mistake of many home cooks is attempting to turn the drink into a decoction by boiling the herbs for too long. The aroma evaporates instantly, and the taste turns into 'hay,' so it is important to act gently."
Bring 3 liters of water to a boil and dissolve the sugar. Add the washed herbs and heat the mixture until it almost reaches a boil, then immediately reduce the heat. The herbs should simmer for only 3–5 minutes before the pot is removed from the stove. The mixture must then steep under a lid for 30–40 minutes to allow the full bouquet of herbs to release.
Once steeped, the infusion must be thoroughly strained. Stir in the lemon juice and several strips of lemon zest, ensuring the white bitter pith is excluded.
Ekaterina Smirnova, home nutrition consultant: "If the infusion seems too concentrated, it can always be diluted with still or sparkling water after it has completely cooled. This is standard practice for creating home fruit concentrates where balance is essential."
To save refrigerator space, a concentrated base can be prepared by reducing the water volume by half while maintaining the original quantities of herbs and sugar. This concentrate is diluted with cold water at a 1:1 ratio during serving.
|Ingredient
|Role in the Drink
|Mint
|Primary freshness
|Tarragon
|Spicy note
|Blackcurrant leaf
|Garden aroma
|Lemon
|Acidity balance
Freezing the concentrate in small portions is the most effective way to preserve the flavor for winter. Mixing these frozen cubes with sparkling water allows for the reproduction of the August taste in January.
Canning herbal infusions in jars without sterilization is unsafe. Because acidity varies depending on the herb composition, standard hot-filling does not guarantee protection against spoilage. The optimal methods for long-term storage are freezing or short-term refrigeration.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, canteen cook: "The safety of home products always comes first. If you plan to make stocks for several months, do not rely on luck; use proven recipes where the acidity level is clearly calibrated."
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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