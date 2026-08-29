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Baked apples and short-grain rice create a caramel-toned breakfast

Recipes

Combining short-grain rice with baked apples transforms a standard breakfast into a creamy, caramel-toned dish. By properly treating the fruit, you can achieve a velvety texture in about 15 minutes.

Рисовая каша по-итальянски
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Рисовая каша по-итальянски

Ingredients

  • 0.5 cup short-grain rice
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1 large apple
  • Butter (for serving)
  • Ground cinnamon (optional, for garnish)

Preparation

Step 1. Thoroughly rinse the short-grain rice. Bring the milk to a boil in a pot, then stir in the rinsed rice.

Step 2. Simmer the rice on the lowest heat setting. Monitor the process for the first 10 minutes to ensure the grains become soft without turning into an overly thick paste.

Step 3. Prepare the apple by washing it and removing the core. Bake the apple in a microwave or oven for 3–4 minutes until fully soft. Peel the fruit and either mash the flesh with a fork into a puree or cut it into small cubes to maintain some texture.

Step 4. When the rice is nearly finished, add the prepared apple mass, sugar, and salt to the pot. Continue simmering for another 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the rice to absorb the juice.

Step 5. Portion the porridge into deep bowls while hot. Top each serving with a piece of butter and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon if desired.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, Chef: "If you let the grain simmer on the lowest heat, the grains will absorb the milk evenly, and the structure will become much softer"

Ekaterina Smironova, Home Nutrition Consultant: "Butter at the end of cooking is not just fat, but a way to make the consistency velvety, so the spoon literally slides"

Ingredient Action/Quantity Result
Short-grain rice 0.5 cup Creamy base
Milk 2 cups Creamy flavor
Apple Bake 3–4 min Caramel aroma
Cooking tips:
  • Rice choice: Use short-grain rice for its high starch content; long-grain rice will result in a fluffy texture that does not fit this recipe.
  • Alternative baking: If a microwave is unavailable, bake the apple in a preheated oven at 180°C (356°F) for 15–20 minutes, or steam the pieces in a pan with a small amount of water under a lid until soft.
  • Sweetener: Honey can replace sugar, but it should be added directly to the bowl before serving to preserve its properties.
  • Consistency: If the porridge becomes too thick during the final simmering, stir in a small amount of hot milk.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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