World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Secret to making thick tomato juice with deep flavor

Recipes

To achieve a thick, rich tomato juice, select the ripest and softest fruits. These overripe tomatoes contain the maximum amount of sugars and moisture required for a deep flavor and the correct consistency.

Tomato juice
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain
Tomato juice

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

  • Tomatoes — 3000 g
  • Salt — 10 g per 1 L of finished juice
  • Sugar — 10 g per 1 L of finished juice

Preparation

Step 1. Sort the tomatoes, removing the stems and any damaged areas. Cut the fruits into wedges of any size.

Step 2. Process the tomatoes through a meat grinder. Rub the resulting mass through a fine-mesh sieve to remove the skins and seeds. Only the pulp and juice should remain to ensure a smooth consistency.

Step 3. Transfer the mass into a heavy-bottomed pot and place it over medium heat. As the juice begins to boil, skim off any foam using a skimmer.

Step 4. Reduce the heat to minimum. Stir in the measured amount of salt and sugar. Simmer the juice for 30–40 minutes over low heat. This evaporation process is necessary to obtain a thick, concentrated texture.

Step 5. Sterilize glass jars and metal lids in advance. Pour the boiling juice into the jars and seal them hermetically.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cafeteria and cafe cook: "When straining tomatoes through a sieve, it is important to use an accessory with a fine mesh—this excludes the entry of coarse fibers and seeds that spoil the final texture of the juice."

Cooking tip: Use a heavy-bottomed pot. It distributes heat evenly and prevents the tomato mass from burning at the bottom during the long simmering process on low heat.
Safety: When canning, always use only sterilized containers and verify the airtightness of the seal. Do not store jars with damaged lids or any signs of swelling.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Europe
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Europe
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
Asia
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
Popular
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit

Russia has issued an unusually sharp warning to Britain following CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s Moscow visit, while growing uncertainty over Moscow’s next move has raised comparisons with a new Caribbean crisis.

Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions
London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany Andrey Nikolaev Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran Lyuba Lulko King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne Andrey Mihayloff
Fragile Bluff in Hungary: Regional Industry Faces Critical Risk Before Winter
Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg
Volga K50: Flagship crossover with historical GAZ design touch
Volga K50: Flagship crossover with historical GAZ design touch
Last materials
Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From Plesetsk
London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
Toyota Corolla leads global sales with 57 million units produced
Why driving at very low RPMs can damage your engine
Common bathroom items that can harbor dangerous bacteria and fungi
St. Petersburg Penthouse Supply Surges 44% as Market Diversifies
Winter air is silent enemy: Extreme temperature forces epidermis to lose moisture
Rivers in Altai and other Russian regions hit critical low water levels
Living with neighbors became a nightmare: Four breeds that will save your sanity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.