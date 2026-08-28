Secret to making thick tomato juice with deep flavor

To achieve a thick, rich tomato juice, select the ripest and softest fruits. These overripe tomatoes contain the maximum amount of sugars and moisture required for a deep flavor and the correct consistency.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Tomato juice

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

Tomatoes — 3000 g

Salt — 10 g per 1 L of finished juice

Sugar — 10 g per 1 L of finished juice

Preparation

Step 1. Sort the tomatoes, removing the stems and any damaged areas. Cut the fruits into wedges of any size.

Step 2. Process the tomatoes through a meat grinder. Rub the resulting mass through a fine-mesh sieve to remove the skins and seeds. Only the pulp and juice should remain to ensure a smooth consistency.

Step 3. Transfer the mass into a heavy-bottomed pot and place it over medium heat. As the juice begins to boil, skim off any foam using a skimmer.

Step 4. Reduce the heat to minimum. Stir in the measured amount of salt and sugar. Simmer the juice for 30–40 minutes over low heat. This evaporation process is necessary to obtain a thick, concentrated texture.

Step 5. Sterilize glass jars and metal lids in advance. Pour the boiling juice into the jars and seal them hermetically.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cafeteria and cafe cook: "When straining tomatoes through a sieve, it is important to use an accessory with a fine mesh—this excludes the entry of coarse fibers and seeds that spoil the final texture of the juice."

Cooking tip: Use a heavy-bottomed pot. It distributes heat evenly and prevents the tomato mass from burning at the bottom during the long simmering process on low heat.

Safety: When canning, always use only sterilized containers and verify the airtightness of the seal. Do not store jars with damaged lids or any signs of swelling.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.