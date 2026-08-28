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Pickled cucumbers in a pumpkin: Unique study of textures

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Pickled Cucumbers in a Pumpkin

Salting cucumbers inside a hollowed-out pumpkin turns a familiar pickle into a study of textures. The pumpkin wall is not a neutral vessel the way glass would be: it holds moisture differently, and the marinade soaks into the flesh of the "container" itself, so the finished appetizer reflects both the cucumbers and the pumpkin.

Pickled cucumbers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by US Embassy Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Pickled cucumbers

The ingredient list below is sized for a pumpkin weighing roughly 2 kg (about 4.4 lb) and 1 kg (about 2.2 lb) of fresh cucumbers.

Ingredients

  • Pumpkin (large) — 1
  • Fresh cucumbers — 1 kg (about 2.2 lb)
  • Salt — 3 tbsp
  • Sugar — 1 tbsp
  • Black pepper — 1 tsp
  • 9% vinegar or lemon juice — 2 tbsp
  • Garlic — 2 heads
  • Fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro) — 1 bunch

Preparation

Step 1. Cut the top off the pumpkin and scoop out the seeds and fibers. Leave the walls fairly thick so the shell keeps its shape and does not let excess air in.

Step 2. Peel the cucumbers and slice them into rounds or half-moons. Toss with the salt and let them sit for 30 minutes. The salt draws out excess water, which tightens the cucumber flesh and lets the marinade penetrate more deeply later.

Step 3. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar (or lemon juice), sugar, black pepper, and the peeled, crushed garlic. This is the flavor base, where the sugar balances the acid.

Step 4. Drain the liquid that has collected in the cucumbers. Pour the marinade over the cucumber slices and mix until evenly coated.

Step 5. Pack the cucumbers into the hollowed pumpkin, replace the lid, and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days. During this time, the flavors of the cucumbers and pumpkin merge and the marinade distributes evenly through the slices.

Step 6. Just before serving, scatter chopped fresh herbs over the cucumbers for aroma and color contrast.

From the kitchen: Do not skip the 30-minute salt stage. If the cucumbers are not pre-salted, they release their water inside the pumpkin, dilute the marinade, and leave the appetizer watery with an overly soft texture.

Natalya Guseva, preserves and canning specialist: "Methods like this belong to the category of refrigerated appetizers. Because the product is not heat-treated and is not sealed, it cannot be kept for long or left at room temperature."

Safety: Use only clean vegetables and dry equipment. Keep the finished appetizer in the refrigerator at all times. Without sterilization, this dish is perishable and should be treated as a fresh, refrigerated pickle rather than a shelf-stable preserve.

Both the vinegar/lemon juice and the garlic are part of the source recipe. Their quantities are preserved as written, and no additional acid or salt ratio has been added.

Source expert referenced in this article: Natalya Guseva, preserves and canning specialist.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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