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Peach marmalade with agar-agar: A way to preserve natural fruit flavor

Recipes

Homemade marmalade concentrates the natural flavor of fruit without artificial additives. The process involves transforming fresh peaches into a smooth puree and stabilizing it with agar-agar to achieve a firm, elastic texture.

Homemade marmalade made with agar-agar
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Homemade marmalade made with agar-agar

Cooking time: 40 minutes (plus cooling time)

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • Fresh peaches — 600 g
  • Water — 150 ml
  • Agar-agar — 9 g (approximately 3 tsp)
  • Sugar — 60 g (3 tbsp)

Preparation

Step 1. Wash and dry the peaches with a paper towel. Remove the pits and cut the flesh into medium-sized slices. Ripe, soft fruits are recommended for higher natural pectin and aroma content.

Step 2. Place the sliced peaches in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add 100 ml of water and the sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to minimum and simmer until the fruit softens, approximately 10–12 minutes.

Step 3. Blend the mixture with an immersion blender until it becomes a homogeneous puree. Pass the puree through a fine metal sieve to remove skin fragments and fibers.

Step 4. Dissolve the agar-agar in the remaining 50 ml of water. Pour this mixture into the peach puree and stir thoroughly with a whisk. Simmer on minimum heat for another 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Step 5. Pour the hot mass into silicone molds. Gently tap the molds on a table to remove air bubbles. Let them cool at room temperature, then refrigerate for 2–3 hours until fully set.

Chef's secret: "If you use firm, slightly underripe peaches, increase the cooking time by 5 minutes and add a tablespoon of lemon juice. The acid enhances the fruit profile, while the extra cooking time allows the pectin to begin working before the agar-agar is added."

Property Agar-Agar Detail
Activation Temperature Above 85–90°C
Setting Temperature 35–40°C

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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