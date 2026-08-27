How to make authentic North African harissa paste at home

Harissa is a North African spice concentrate where the heat of chili is balanced by the smoky notes of paprika and the earthy aroma of cumin. In its region of origin, it is used as frequently as mustard or horseradish—added to soups, stews, and marinades.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Hot paprika and chili pepper

Cooking time: 35 min Servings: 25

Ingredients

Red bell peppers: 2 pcs.

Garlic: 3 cloves

Dried chili peppers: 8 pcs.

Ground cumin: 1 tsp.

Coriander: 1 tsp.

Caraway: 1 tsp.

Smoked ground paprika: 1 tsp.

Cayenne pepper: 0.25 tsp.

Lemon juice: 3 tbsp.

Olive oil: 80 ml

Salt: to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Pour 200 ml of boiling water over the dried chili peppers and let them soak for 30 minutes. Lightly dry the peppers, then remove the seeds and membranes. Softening the dried pods ensures a smoother final paste texture.

Step 2. Preheat the oven to 220°C (428°F). Place the bell peppers on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast until black charred spots appear. Transfer the peppers to a closed container for 10 minutes—the steam makes the skin easier to remove. Remove the seeds and skin, then coarsely chop the flesh.

Step 3. Place the prepared chilies, roasted bell peppers, garlic, cumin, coriander, caraway, paprika, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, and olive oil into a food processor. Blend until a smooth paste forms. Add salt to taste at the end.

Natalya Guseva, preservation specialist: "I recommend not skipping the closed container step for the roasted peppers. If you try to peel them immediately from the oven, you will lose some of the flesh along with the skin, and the juice that remains inside adds depth to the sauce."

Why it works: Roasting bell peppers at high temperatures causes sugars to caramelize. This creates a sweet contrast that softens the aggressive heat of the chili and cayenne peppers, resulting in a balanced flavor. Additionally, lemon juice tightens the composition, while olive oil helps the dry spices release their full aroma, turning separate components into a dense, uniform paste.

Safety: Store the paste in a glass container in the refrigerator. A layer of olive oil on top helps protect the product from contact with air.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.