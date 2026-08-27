Zucchini lasagna: Moisture control makes a light summer casserole

Zucchini is often dismissed as too watery for layered dishes, but a single salting step turns the slices into a sturdy, flour-free base. The controlling technique is simple: draw out the vegetable's liquid before it ever meets the oven, so the finished casserole bakes rather than stews. The result is a substantial main course that still feels light.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Dmitry Kozlov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vegetable base lasagne

Ingredients

Zucchini base

2 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise about 5 mm (¼ inch) thick

Salt, for drawing moisture

Meat filling

450 g (1 lb) ground turkey

2 onions, finely chopped

1 carrot, grated

2 tomatoes, peeled

1 tsp tomato paste

Salt, black pepper, paprika, and fresh herbs to taste

Binding sauce

2 tbsp 20% sour cream

1 egg

Pinch of salt

Herbes de Provence to taste

Topping

150 g (5.3 oz) mozzarella, grated

Preparation

Step 1. Lay the zucchini slices in a single layer, sprinkle generously with salt, and let rest 15 minutes. Droplets will bead on the surface and the slices will become noticeably more pliable. Pat every piece thoroughly dry with paper towels; this is the only way to prevent the casserole from turning into soup in the oven.

Step 2. In a skillet, sauté the chopped onions and grated carrot until softened. Add the ground turkey, breaking up clumps with a spatula. Once the meat loses its raw color, stir in the peeled tomatoes and tomato paste. Season with salt, pepper, paprika, and herbs. Simmer about 10 minutes until the tomato liquid has mostly evaporated—excess moisture here would undermine the zucchini prep.

Step 3. In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, egg, pinch of salt, and herbes de Provence until smooth.

Step 4. In a heat-proof baking dish, spread a thin layer of the sour-cream sauce. Arrange a layer of zucchini slices, then a layer of meat filling, then a drizzle of sauce and a scattering of mozzarella. Repeat until all ingredients are used, finishing with a complete blanket of cheese.

Step 5. Bake at 180 °C (356 °F) for 45 minutes. When the top is golden, remove the dish but do not cut immediately. Let it rest on the counter for 10 minutes; the sauces and vegetable juices will set, giving clean, distinct slices.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef for Pravda.Ru: "Чтобы сыр сверху не подгорел раньше времени, можно первые 20 минут запекать блюдо под фольгой, а потом снять ее. Это поможет начинке прогреться равномерно, сохраняя моцареллу нежной и тягучей."

Variants and practical notes

Other minces: Chicken or beef work; just watch fat content—too much fat combined with juicy vegetables makes the dish heavy.

Chicken or beef work; just watch fat content—too much fat combined with juicy vegetables makes the dish heavy. Zucchini readiness: After 15 salted minutes, water droplets appear and slices bend easily. Blotted slices should feel almost dry.

After 15 salted minutes, water droplets appear and slices bend easily. Blotted slices should feel almost dry. No pre-fry needed: Thin slices cook through in the 45-minute bake while keeping a light texture.

Thin slices cook through in the 45-minute bake while keeping a light texture. Cheese swap: Mozzarella provides the characteristic stretch, but any semi-hard cheese that melts well will produce a golden crust.

Mozzarella provides the characteristic stretch, but any semi-hard cheese that melts well will produce a golden crust. Vegetable selection: Young zucchini with thin skins and small seeds are ideal. Overgrown fruit requires peeling and seeding, which complicates long slices.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.