Zucchini lasagna: Moisture control makes a light summer casserole

Zucchini is often dismissed as too watery for layered dishes, but a single salting step turns the slices into a sturdy, flour-free base. The controlling technique is simple: draw out the vegetable's liquid before it ever meets the oven, so the finished casserole bakes rather than stews. The result is a substantial main course that still feels light.
Step 1. Lay the zucchini slices in a single layer, sprinkle generously with salt, and let rest 15 minutes. Droplets will bead on the surface and the slices will become noticeably more pliable. Pat every piece thoroughly dry with paper towels; this is the only way to prevent the casserole from turning into soup in the oven.
Step 2. In a skillet, sauté the chopped onions and grated carrot until softened. Add the ground turkey, breaking up clumps with a spatula. Once the meat loses its raw color, stir in the peeled tomatoes and tomato paste. Season with salt, pepper, paprika, and herbs. Simmer about 10 minutes until the tomato liquid has mostly evaporated—excess moisture here would undermine the zucchini prep.
Step 3. In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, egg, pinch of salt, and herbes de Provence until smooth.
Step 4. In a heat-proof baking dish, spread a thin layer of the sour-cream sauce. Arrange a layer of zucchini slices, then a layer of meat filling, then a drizzle of sauce and a scattering of mozzarella. Repeat until all ingredients are used, finishing with a complete blanket of cheese.
Step 5. Bake at 180 °C (356 °F) for 45 minutes. When the top is golden, remove the dish but do not cut immediately. Let it rest on the counter for 10 minutes; the sauces and vegetable juices will set, giving clean, distinct slices.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef for Pravda.Ru: "Чтобы сыр сверху не подгорел раньше времени, можно первые 20 минут запекать блюдо под фольгой, а потом снять ее. Это поможет начинке прогреться равномерно, сохраняя моцареллу нежной и тягучей."
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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