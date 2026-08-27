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French invisible apple pie: Thin batter paradox

Recipes

The French invisible apple pie rests on a paradoxical ratio: 800 g of peeled apples bound by only 70–100 g of flour, two eggs, 60 g sugar, 100 ml (3.4 fl oz) milk, 30 g (1.1 oz) butter, a teaspoon of baking powder, vanillin and cinnamon. The batter must be thin enough to flow like crêpe batter; the apples must be shaved into near-transparent petals; and the baked pie must rest 30–60 minutes before cutting so the layers stabilize into a creamy, sliceable whole. Miss any of those three conditions and the dessert collapses into a dense cake or falls apart on the plate.

Making an apple pie
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Making an apple pie

Ingredients

  • 800 g (28 oz) peeled apples
  • 70–100 g (2.5–3.5 oz) wheat flour
  • 2 large eggs (or 3 small)
  • 60 g (2.1 oz) sugar
  • 100 ml (3.4 fl oz) milk
  • 30 g (1.1 oz, 2 Tbsp) butter
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Vanillin and cinnamon to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Whisk the eggs with the sugar until homogeneous.

Step 2. Add the melted and cooled butter, then the milk, and whisk again.

Step 3. Sift the flour together with the baking powder and fold into the wet mixture. The batter should be fluid, coating a whisk and streaming off it — not thick like cake batter. Confectioner Olga Efimova stresses that a thick batter produces a heavy crumb instead of the signature near-invisible matrix.

Step 4. Peel, core, and slice the apples into the thinnest possible transparent sheets. A mandoline or wide peeler works best. Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova explains that petal-thin slices nestle together without gaps, creating the multi-layered effect with a fraction of the effort of a layered cake.

Step 5. Gently fold the apple petals into the batter by hand or with a spatula, taking care not to break them. Every slice must be coated; no dry patches should remain.

Step 6. Transfer the mass to a baking pan and tamp lightly to remove large air pockets and level the surface.

Step 7. Bake at 180 °C (356 °F) for 40–50 minutes, until the top is golden and the center feels set.

Step 8. Remove from the oven and wait. Do not cut while hot. The interior is full of juicy apple layers that need 30–60 minutes to bind with the cooling batter. Only after this rest will the slice hold a clean, creamy pattern and the flavors balance.

Olga Efimova, confectioner: "The main mistake when preparing the batter is trying to make it thick. The batter must flow freely off the whisk, resembling crêpe batter; otherwise you end up with an ordinary dense cake instead of a refined dessert."

Characteristic Classic charlotte Invisible pie
Base structure Airy sponge Apple layers
Flour quantity 1 cup or more 3–4 tablespoons
Moisture Moderate High (creamy)

Variants, troubleshooting and serving

  • Tart apples such as Antonovka work well; they hold their shape and contrast the sweet batter. The source notes that sugar can be increased slightly in that case.
  • Butter substitution: Refined vegetable oil may replace butter in the same proportion, though the source says butter gives the dessert its characteristic noble aroma and softer texture.
  • Top browning too fast: Cover the pan with foil and continue baking until the center is done.
  • Serving: The pie is eaten warm or cold, often with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of thick sour cream.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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