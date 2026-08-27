World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The secret to a bright Georgian version of Olivier salad

Recipes

The classic Olivier salad often suffers from sharp vinegar brine and watery vegetables. The Georgian version shifts the profile entirely: barrel-salted cucumbers bring a clean salinity, and a generous heap of fresh cilantro and green onions gives the dish a bright, herbal character. The critical control point is temperature — every component must be thoroughly chilled before it meets the knife, so the finished salad holds its shape and stays vivid rather than turning mushy.

A plate of salad
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A plate of salad

Ingredients

Vegetables and eggs

  • 5–6 potatoes
  • 2–3 carrots
  • 4–5 eggs

Meat

  • 300 g (about 10.5 oz) boiled beef or chicken breast
  • Bay leaf and whole peppercorns for the cooking liquid

Pickles, peas and herbs

  • ~200 g (about 7 oz) barrel-salted cucumbers (бочковые соленые огурцы)
  • 1 can green peas, drained well
  • 1 large bunch fresh cilantro, tender leaves only
  • Green onions, tender green parts only

Seasoning and optional garnish

  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Pomegranate seeds, for serving (optional)
  • Walnuts, finely chopped, for serving (optional)

Preparation

Step 1. Place the potatoes and carrots in a pot, cover with cold water, and boil them in their skins. Do not peel before cooking — the skins protect the flesh from absorbing excess water, which is essential for clean dicing later.

Step 2. When the vegetables are tender, drain and transfer them to the refrigerator for several hours, ideally overnight. They must be completely cold inside before you cut them; warm starch will make the cubes stick together and turn the salad gummy.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "A common mistake is to start dicing while the vegetables are still slightly warm inside. The starch will bind the pieces, and instead of a light salad you get a sticky mass. Better to boil everything the evening before."

Step 3. Simmer the beef (or chicken breast) with a bay leaf and a few peppercorns until cooked through. Let the meat cool in its broth to keep it moist, then dice it into small cubes.

Step 4. Hard-boil the eggs, cool, peel, and dice.

Step 5. Dice the barrel-salted cucumbers into a fine cube. Press them gently in a sieve or between your palms to remove excess brine — this keeps the salad from becoming watery.

Step 6. Drain the canned peas thoroughly.

Step 7. Roughly chop the cilantro leaves and the green parts of the green onions. Discard any tough stems.

Step 8. In a large bowl combine the diced potatoes, carrots, eggs, meat, cucumbers, peas, cilantro, and green onions. Season with salt and pepper, tasting before you add the dressing — the pickles and meat already contribute salt.

Step 9. Dress the salad gently, lifting from the bottom up to avoid crushing the vegetables.

Step 10. Cover the bowl with film and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours. During this rest the flavors marry and the vegetables absorb the herbal aroma.

Step 11. Just before serving, sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and/or chopped walnuts if using. The salad can be plated with a ring mold or simply mounded and garnished with egg wedges.

Safety: The recipe uses fully cooked meat and eggs. Keep the assembled salad refrigerated and consume within 24 hours once dressed. Undressed, pre-diced components can be held up to two days in the refrigerator.

In Georgia, a festive table is expected to look bright. A scattering of walnuts adds a crisp layer that contrasts nicely with the soft potatoes, and pomegranate seeds contribute a pop of fruit acidity. Proper chilling and patience at each stage produce a salad that still looks and tastes right on the second day.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Europe
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Russia
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Popular
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict

The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award? Lyuba Lulko NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic Andrey Nikolaev Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Calls CIA Director’s Moscow Trip 'Routine' — But Hints at Ukraine Breakthrough
NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Last materials
Wildfire smoke transforms rain into natural fertilizer for soil
Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope enters final stage of launch preparations
The secret to a bright Georgian version of Olivier salad
New Model Predicts 30-Day Death Risk After Heart Bypass Surgery More Accurately
Endless Leg Workouts: Why They Don't Slim Your Silhouette
How diamond rain occurs inside ice giants like Neptune
Moscow's contrasting landscapes: From monastic walls to business towers
Rihanna's decade-long preference for white toenail polish
Wealthy woman from 17th-century Poland buried as a vampire
Largest 15th-Century Silver Hoard Discovered in Kolomna
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.