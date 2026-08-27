The secret to a bright Georgian version of Olivier salad

The classic Olivier salad often suffers from sharp vinegar brine and watery vegetables. The Georgian version shifts the profile entirely: barrel-salted cucumbers bring a clean salinity, and a generous heap of fresh cilantro and green onions gives the dish a bright, herbal character. The critical control point is temperature — every component must be thoroughly chilled before it meets the knife, so the finished salad holds its shape and stays vivid rather than turning mushy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A plate of salad

Ingredients

Vegetables and eggs

5–6 potatoes

2–3 carrots

4–5 eggs

Meat

300 g (about 10.5 oz) boiled beef or chicken breast

Bay leaf and whole peppercorns for the cooking liquid

Pickles, peas and herbs

~200 g (about 7 oz) barrel-salted cucumbers (бочковые соленые огурцы)

1 can green peas, drained well

1 large bunch fresh cilantro, tender leaves only

Green onions, tender green parts only

Seasoning and optional garnish

Salt and black pepper to taste

Pomegranate seeds, for serving (optional)

Walnuts, finely chopped, for serving (optional)

Preparation

Step 1. Place the potatoes and carrots in a pot, cover with cold water, and boil them in their skins. Do not peel before cooking — the skins protect the flesh from absorbing excess water, which is essential for clean dicing later.

Step 2. When the vegetables are tender, drain and transfer them to the refrigerator for several hours, ideally overnight. They must be completely cold inside before you cut them; warm starch will make the cubes stick together and turn the salad gummy.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "A common mistake is to start dicing while the vegetables are still slightly warm inside. The starch will bind the pieces, and instead of a light salad you get a sticky mass. Better to boil everything the evening before."

Step 3. Simmer the beef (or chicken breast) with a bay leaf and a few peppercorns until cooked through. Let the meat cool in its broth to keep it moist, then dice it into small cubes.

Step 4. Hard-boil the eggs, cool, peel, and dice.

Step 5. Dice the barrel-salted cucumbers into a fine cube. Press them gently in a sieve or between your palms to remove excess brine — this keeps the salad from becoming watery.

Step 6. Drain the canned peas thoroughly.

Step 7. Roughly chop the cilantro leaves and the green parts of the green onions. Discard any tough stems.

Step 8. In a large bowl combine the diced potatoes, carrots, eggs, meat, cucumbers, peas, cilantro, and green onions. Season with salt and pepper, tasting before you add the dressing — the pickles and meat already contribute salt.

Step 9. Dress the salad gently, lifting from the bottom up to avoid crushing the vegetables.

Step 10. Cover the bowl with film and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours. During this rest the flavors marry and the vegetables absorb the herbal aroma.

Step 11. Just before serving, sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and/or chopped walnuts if using. The salad can be plated with a ring mold or simply mounded and garnished with egg wedges.

Safety: The recipe uses fully cooked meat and eggs. Keep the assembled salad refrigerated and consume within 24 hours once dressed. Undressed, pre-diced components can be held up to two days in the refrigerator.

In Georgia, a festive table is expected to look bright. A scattering of walnuts adds a crisp layer that contrasts nicely with the soft potatoes, and pomegranate seeds contribute a pop of fruit acidity. Proper chilling and patience at each stage produce a salad that still looks and tastes right on the second day.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.