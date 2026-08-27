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Forget the modern rassolnik: A forgotten soup technique restored the rich meat flavor

Recipes

Kalya is a traditional thick soup and the predecessor to modern rassolnik, though it possesses a more complex and rich flavor profile. The dish is defined by a precise balance of salt and acidity achieved through a concentrated brine base and hearty meats—typically duck or beef—without excessive spice. The controlling technique of this recipe is the staged introduction of the brine to ensure the grain reaches the correct texture.

A bowl of soup
Photo: Moscow and Moscow Government website/mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
A bowl of soup

Ingredients

Main Base

  • Duck or beef: 500 g
  • Cucumber brine: 500 ml (from salted/fermented cucumbers)
  • Pearl barley: 2 tbsp
  • Onions: 2 pieces
  • Salted cucumbers: 2 pieces
  • Water: as needed for the primary broth

Serving Components

  • Lemon: slices for serving
  • Olive olives: for serving
  • Fresh herbs: to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the pearl barley. Rinse the grains several times under running water. If time permits, soak the barley for a few hours to reduce the overall cooking time.

Step 2. Place the meat in cold water and bring to a boil. Once the foam has been skimmed off, add one whole onion and the prepared pearl barley to the pot. Simmer on low heat for approximately 1.5 hours until the meat is completely tender.

Step 3. Remove the cooked meat from the broth, separate it from the bones, and cut it into portion-sized pieces. Return the meat slices to the pot.

Step 4. Prepare the vegetables and brine. Dice the salted cucumbers into small cubes or thin strips. Strain the cucumber brine through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove sediment and excess spices.

Step 5. Pour the strained brine into the broth. It is critical that this occurs only after the meat and barley are fully cooked.

Step 6. Add the diced cucumbers. Simmer the soup for an additional 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the texture to thicken.

Step 7. Taste for salt approximately five minutes before the end of cooking. If the flavor is too sharp, a small amount of boiling water may be added to balance the intensity.

Step 8. Serve the soup hot. Add a slice of lemon, olives, and fresh herbs directly into each bowl just before serving to maintain the aroma and color.

Ingredient Function Key Requirement
Duck / Beef Meat base Cook until fully tender
Pearl Barley Thickening agent Soak to accelerate cooking
Cucumber Brine Acidic profile Strain before adding

Mariya Kostina, specialist in Russian regional cuisine: "Unlike a typical solyanka, kalya does not tolerate a large amount of smoked meats; its charm lies in the purity of the meat flavor, accentuated by a good brine."

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cook: "Do not rush to salt the dish immediately, as the brine can be very concentrated; therefore, take the final taste test five minutes before it is ready."

Why it works: The sequence of adding the brine is the most critical part of the process. Because of the acid content in the cucumber brine, adding it too early prevents the pearl barley from softening, resulting in a hard grain. Introducing the brine only after the barley is tender ensures a velvety consistency.

Technical Notes and Storage

  • Brine Selection: Only brine from fermented (salted) cucumbers should be used. Vinegar-based marinades are unsuitable as they introduce an unnatural chemical taste.
  • Grain Substitution: Pearl barley is required for the specific thickness of the dish; substituting it with rice changes the character of the soup.
  • Vegetable Prep: In traditional versions, cucumbers are added raw and finely chopped to preserve their texture.
  • Storage: Due to the brine content, the soup can be stored in the refrigerator for 2–3 days, often improving in flavor by the second day.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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