Tula Lapte: Hearty alternative to famous region gingerbread

Tula "Lapte" are a culinary symbol of the region, offering a hearty alternative to the famous Tula gingerbread. These traditional flatbreads combine an elastic kefir-based dough with a savory potato filling, designed for those who need a filling family meal prepared quickly.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Potatoe pie

Ingredients

Dough

400 g flour

200 ml kefir

Baking soda (quantity not specified)

Salt (quantity not specified)

Filling

450 g potatoes

1 onion

Fresh dill

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

For Frying

Vegetable oil

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the dough by mixing kefir with baking soda and salt. Gradually add the flour and knead until the dough is formed. Set the dough aside to rest.

Step 2. Boil the potatoes and mash them into a smooth puree. Sauté the chopped onion until golden brown and mix it into the potato puree along with finely chopped fresh dill.

Step 3. Divide the rested dough into equal portions. Roll each piece out thinly.

Step 4. Distribute the potato filling onto the dough, pinch the edges tightly to seal, and lightly flatten the blanks to create the characteristic "lapte" shape.

Step 5. Heat a pan with a sufficient amount of vegetable oil. Fry the flatbreads for two minutes on each side until a crispy golden crust forms.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, canteen cook: "The main thing in this pastry is not to overdry the dough. If you roll it too thick, it will resemble ordinary bread, but if it is too thin, the filling may burst during frying."

Ingredient Recommendation Kefir Use at room temperature Potatoes Mash well until homogeneous Onion Sauté until golden brown

Mariya Kostina, specialist in Russian regional cuisine: "For the filling, it is better to use potatoes with a high starch content—then the puree becomes maximally plastic and does not leak during tasting."

Ivan Terentev, baker: "Do not be afraid to add more fresh herbs to the potatoes—this gives the dish that same village aroma for which it is so valued in the regions."

Cooking tip: To ensure the filling does not leak, lightly moisten the edges of the dough with water before pressing them together to create a reliable seal.

Serving and Storage: Serve the dish exclusively hot to fully reveal the flavor of the spices and herbs. If any remain, store them in the refrigerator and reheat in a microwave or on a dry pan before serving.

Alternative Method: Instead of frying, the flatbreads can be brushed with egg yolk and baked in the oven at 180°C (356°F) until golden brown.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.