Build Your Own Bowl: The Secret to Perfectly Contrasting Flavors

Poke is a rare instance where a "build-your-own" approach outperforms a strict recipe. The logic of the dish functions as a modular constructor: the base provides satiety, the protein adds volume, fruits and vegetables create contrast in texture and temperature, the sauce unifies the flavors, and the topping provides a final aromatic crunch.

Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain Poke bowl recipe

The controlling technique of a successful poke bowl is the management of temperature and textural contrasts. By pairing a warm base with chilled proteins and crisp vegetables, the dish maintains a dynamic profile rather than becoming a uniform mash.

Ingredients

The Base

Sushi rice (with rice vinegar: 2 tsp per 120g of dry rice)

Quinoa or Bulgur

Beans or Lentils

Couscous

Proteins

Raw salmon or tuna (chilled)

Lightly salted or cold-smoked fish

Unagi eel in sauce

Chicken thighs (marinade: soy sauce, lime, garlic powder; glaze: teriyaki)

Tofu

Scallops, shrimp, or octopus

Vegetables, Fruits, and Greens

Cucumbers

Radish and Daikon (fresh or marinated)

Carrots

Bell pepper

Pineapple and Mango

Firm pear (with skin)

Avocado

Edamame

Green beans

Canned corn (drained)

Chuka and Nori

Kimchi

Coriander and green onion

Sauces

Base Sauce: sesame oil, soy sauce, juice of half a lime, chili flakes

sesame oil, soy sauce, juice of half a lime, chili flakes Spicy Mayo: mayonnaise (2 tbsp) + sriracha (1 tsp)

mayonnaise (2 tbsp) + sriracha (1 tsp) Aioli: mayonnaise, sweet mustard, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt

mayonnaise, sweet mustard, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt Sesame Sauce: soy sauce (1 tbsp), sesame oil (1 tbsp), white wine vinegar (0.5 tbsp), sugar (0.5 tbsp)

soy sauce (1 tbsp), sesame oil (1 tbsp), white wine vinegar (0.5 tbsp), sugar (0.5 tbsp) Citrus Sauce: lemon juice (2 tbsp), soy sauce (4 tbsp), vegetable oil (2 tbsp)

lemon juice (2 tbsp), soy sauce (4 tbsp), vegetable oil (2 tbsp) Teriyaki: soy sauce (3 tsp), mirin (3 tsp), honey (1.5 tsp), sesame oil (2 tsp), starch (1 tsp)

soy sauce (3 tsp), mirin (3 tsp), honey (1.5 tsp), sesame oil (2 tsp), starch (1 tsp) Ready-made: Ponzu or Unagi sauces

Toppings and Finish

Sesame seeds (white, black, or mixed)

Cashews or peanuts (roughly chopped)

Fried onions (store-bought)

Furikake (to taste)

Tobiko roe

Nori strips

Fresh chili pepper (thin rings)

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the base. For sushi rice, rinse until the water runs clear, soak for 30 minutes, and cook with water in a 1:1 ratio under a lid for 12 minutes. Let the rice rest off the heat for 15 minutes. Stir in the rice vinegar and cover with a damp towel to ensure the grains remain sticky but not gummy. For alternatives: cook quinoa and bulgur in bags with salted water; simmer beans and lentils until soft but intact; soak couscous in boiling water under a lid for 5 minutes.

Step 2. Process the proteins. Cut chilled raw fish into 1.5-2 cm cubes. If using chicken, marinate thighs in soy sauce, lime, and garlic powder for 15 minutes; sear on high heat for 3-4 minutes per side and glaze with teriyaki in the pan. Press tofu and fry until browned. Blanch shrimp, scallops, and octopus in boiling water for one minute, then immediately plunge into ice water.

Step 3. Prepare produce. Slice cucumbers into rounds or cubes (optionally marinate in soy sauce for 5 minutes). Thinly slice radish and daikon. Grate carrots and julienne bell peppers. Cube pineapple, mango, and firm pear (1 cm). Cube avocado (1.5 cm) and toss gently with sauce at the end to prevent mashing. Boil edamame and green beans for 5 and 2 minutes respectively, then shock green beans in ice water. Shred nori and chuka with scissors; chop kimchi coarsely and mince greens just before serving.

Step 4. Mix the sauces. Prepare sauces according to the ratios listed above. For the Teriyaki sauce, simmer the ingredients in a pan until thickened. If using the Base Sauce for the fish, marinate the protein for 10-15 minutes before assembly.

Step 5. Roast the toppings. Toast sesame seeds on a dry pan for 30 seconds until aromatic. Roast chopped nuts similarly.

Step 6. Assembly. Place the base in the bowl. Arrange proteins and vegetables in distinct sectors around the edges rather than in a single pile. Apply sauces last and avoid stirring the bowl into a mash to ensure each component remains distinct. Garnish with toppings, placing tobiko in the center.

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova: "When assembling poke, you should not place all ingredients in a heap—distribute them in sectors along the edges of the bowl, so the sauces do not mix prematurely and the dish looks neat and appetizing."

Why it works: The thermal contrast between hot rice and cold ingredients keeps the dish vibrant. Acidity from lime, vinegar, and kimchi cuts through the richness of salmon, avocado, and mayonnaise, while nuts and fresh vegetables provide a necessary textural crunch. Sesame oil and seeds act as the flavor bridge that creates a cohesive profile.

From the kitchen: I prefer to pour the leftover marinade from the fish into a separate sauce boat and serve it on the side, allowing guests to add more if desired.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.