Poke is a rare instance where a "build-your-own" approach outperforms a strict recipe. The logic of the dish functions as a modular constructor: the base provides satiety, the protein adds volume, fruits and vegetables create contrast in texture and temperature, the sauce unifies the flavors, and the topping provides a final aromatic crunch.
The controlling technique of a successful poke bowl is the management of temperature and textural contrasts. By pairing a warm base with chilled proteins and crisp vegetables, the dish maintains a dynamic profile rather than becoming a uniform mash.
Step 1. Prepare the base. For sushi rice, rinse until the water runs clear, soak for 30 minutes, and cook with water in a 1:1 ratio under a lid for 12 minutes. Let the rice rest off the heat for 15 minutes. Stir in the rice vinegar and cover with a damp towel to ensure the grains remain sticky but not gummy. For alternatives: cook quinoa and bulgur in bags with salted water; simmer beans and lentils until soft but intact; soak couscous in boiling water under a lid for 5 minutes.
Step 2. Process the proteins. Cut chilled raw fish into 1.5-2 cm cubes. If using chicken, marinate thighs in soy sauce, lime, and garlic powder for 15 minutes; sear on high heat for 3-4 minutes per side and glaze with teriyaki in the pan. Press tofu and fry until browned. Blanch shrimp, scallops, and octopus in boiling water for one minute, then immediately plunge into ice water.
Step 3. Prepare produce. Slice cucumbers into rounds or cubes (optionally marinate in soy sauce for 5 minutes). Thinly slice radish and daikon. Grate carrots and julienne bell peppers. Cube pineapple, mango, and firm pear (1 cm). Cube avocado (1.5 cm) and toss gently with sauce at the end to prevent mashing. Boil edamame and green beans for 5 and 2 minutes respectively, then shock green beans in ice water. Shred nori and chuka with scissors; chop kimchi coarsely and mince greens just before serving.
Step 4. Mix the sauces. Prepare sauces according to the ratios listed above. For the Teriyaki sauce, simmer the ingredients in a pan until thickened. If using the Base Sauce for the fish, marinate the protein for 10-15 minutes before assembly.
Step 5. Roast the toppings. Toast sesame seeds on a dry pan for 30 seconds until aromatic. Roast chopped nuts similarly.
Step 6. Assembly. Place the base in the bowl. Arrange proteins and vegetables in distinct sectors around the edges rather than in a single pile. Apply sauces last and avoid stirring the bowl into a mash to ensure each component remains distinct. Garnish with toppings, placing tobiko in the center.
Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova: "When assembling poke, you should not place all ingredients in a heap—distribute them in sectors along the edges of the bowl, so the sauces do not mix prematurely and the dish looks neat and appetizing."
From the kitchen: I prefer to pour the leftover marinade from the fish into a separate sauce boat and serve it on the side, allowing guests to add more if desired.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The unexpected arrival of a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 in Moscow from Riga has sparked speculation over whether the flight was connected to diplomatic contacts, negotiations or a possible prisoner-related matter.