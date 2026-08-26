Why red potatoes stay firm during cooking and avoid turning into mush

Red potatoes are particularly useful because they maintain their shape during extended thermal processing and avoid turning into mush. Their dense flesh and thin skins also make preparation faster.
Step 1. Wash the tubers thoroughly under running water. If the potatoes are young, there is no need to peel them; simply rub the surface by hand to remove any remaining soil.
Step 2. Choose a boiling method. For the classic method, drop the vegetables into boiling salted water for 15-20 minutes. If using a steamer or a pot with a rack, the cooking time remains 15-20 minutes, though this preserves a cleaner taste.
Step 3. For an express method, place the potatoes in a bowl with water and microwave for 3-5 minutes. Check for doneness with a fork; it should slide into the flesh without resistance.
Step 4. To fry with the skins on, heat vegetable oil and fry the tubers until golden, turning them frequently. If using pre-boiled potatoes, 5-7 minutes over high heat is sufficient to create a crust.
Step 5. Bake the vegetables in the oven at 180 °C (356 °F) for 20-25 minutes. For a better result, briefly fry them in a pan first, then sprinkle with salt and spices before baking.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "When frying, it is important not to overcrowd the pan: too much product will lead to a drop in oil temperature, and instead of a crispy crust, you will get a boiled vegetable."
|Method
|Time/Temperature
|Boiling/Steaming
|15-20 minutes
|Microwaving
|3-5 minutes
|Baking
|180 °C (356 °F), 20-25 minutes
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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