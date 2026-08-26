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Why red potatoes stay firm during cooking and avoid turning into mush

Recipes

Red potatoes are particularly useful because they maintain their shape during extended thermal processing and avoid turning into mush. Their dense flesh and thin skins also make preparation faster.

Potatoes
Photo: openverse.org by 16:9clue, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Potatoes

Ingredients

  • Red potatoes
  • Salt, to taste
  • Vegetable oil
  • Spices, to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Wash the tubers thoroughly under running water. If the potatoes are young, there is no need to peel them; simply rub the surface by hand to remove any remaining soil.

Step 2. Choose a boiling method. For the classic method, drop the vegetables into boiling salted water for 15-20 minutes. If using a steamer or a pot with a rack, the cooking time remains 15-20 minutes, though this preserves a cleaner taste.

Step 3. For an express method, place the potatoes in a bowl with water and microwave for 3-5 minutes. Check for doneness with a fork; it should slide into the flesh without resistance.

Step 4. To fry with the skins on, heat vegetable oil and fry the tubers until golden, turning them frequently. If using pre-boiled potatoes, 5-7 minutes over high heat is sufficient to create a crust.

Step 5. Bake the vegetables in the oven at 180 °C (356 °F) for 20-25 minutes. For a better result, briefly fry them in a pan first, then sprinkle with salt and spices before baking.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "When frying, it is important not to overcrowd the pan: too much product will lead to a drop in oil temperature, and instead of a crispy crust, you will get a boiled vegetable."

Method Time/Temperature
Boiling/Steaming 15-20 minutes
Microwaving 3-5 minutes
Baking 180 °C (356 °F), 20-25 minutes
Why it works: Red potato varieties have a dense structure with less starch, which is easily washed away or broken down. This allows the tubers to hold their shape in salads and during baking without turning into puree.
From the kitchen: To ensure potatoes are truly crispy rather than stewed during frying, place sliced pieces on a board after washing and let them air-dry slightly. Excess moisture prevents rapid browning.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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