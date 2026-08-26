Zucchini mousse with seared ham and garlic dressing

Step 1. Wash the zucchini and peel if desired. Slice into rounds and steam for 10 minutes. Blend the hot vegetables into a smooth puree.
Step 2. Mix in a beaten egg and season with salt and pepper to taste. The egg acts as a binder to help the mousse maintain its shape during baking.
Step 3. Preheat the oven to 150°C (302°F). Grease four individual ramekins with butter and fill them with the zucchini mixture. Place the ramekins in a baking pan filled with hot water; this water bath ensures the mousse bakes evenly and remains soft.
Step 4. Bake for 30 minutes. While baking, slice the ham into pieces 6-7 mm thick. Quickly brown them in a pan with a small amount of oil on both sides until the edges are golden.
Step 5. Cut a circle from each seared ham slice that is slightly larger than the diameter of the ramekins. Chop the remaining ham pieces into small cubes.
Step 6. Mince the garlic and chop the parsley. Combine the herbs, ham cubes, and garlic; dress with olive oil and white wine vinegar. Let the sauce rest briefly to allow the vinegar to mellow the sharpness of the garlic.
Step 7. Place the ham circles on plates, carefully invert the baked mousse onto the ham, and top with the ham sauce.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, cafe cook: "When preparing the ham base, it is important not to overcook the meat in the pan. Light browning is enough; otherwise, a tough base will overpower the delicate texture of the zucchini mousse."
Cooking tip: To ensure the mousse releases easily from the mold, grease the walls thoroughly with butter. For a perfectly smooth surface, use a pastry bag to fill the ramekins.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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