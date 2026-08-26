Oven-baked Russian patties: Less crust, same tender texture

From the kitchen: The key to a perfect risyanik is the balance between a soft, moisture-rich center and a crisp outer shell. Unlike standard meatballs, the addition of rice and carrots creates a lighter texture that prevents the meat from becoming too dense.

Ingredients

Meat mince — 500 grams

Cooked rice — 1 glass

Carrot (medium) — 1 piece

Egg (chicken) — 1 piece

Salt — to taste

Pepper — to taste

Breadcrumbs — for coating

Preparation

Step 1. Grate the carrot using a fine grater. Combine the meat mince, cooled cooked rice, grated carrot, and egg in a deep bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayevа is licensed under publiс domain Meatballs

Step 2. Thoroughly knead the mixture until the mass is uniform and without large voids. Ensure the rice is completely cooled before mixing to prevent the egg from curdling.

Step 3. Shape the mixture into elongated patties.

Step 4. Coat each patty generously in breadcrumbs, creating a thick, even layer to seal in the juices.

Step 5. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the patties. Fry for 3–4 minutes per side until a golden crust forms and the meat is cooked through.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, Cook: "The main mistake is placing risyaniki into a cold pan. The oil must be well-heated so the breading sets immediately and does not absorb excess fat."

Ingredient Role Recommendation Meat mince Protein base A mix of beef and pork is preferred Cooked rice Texture and volume Use round-grain varieties for better binding Carrot Sweetness and juiciness Grate as finely as possible Breading Crispy barrier Apply in a thick layer

Mariya Kostina, Specialist in Russian regional cuisine: "Carrots in this dish are best grated on a fine grater; this way, they release juice faster and practically dissolve into the mince, providing sweetness and color."

Cooking tip: To enhance the aroma, add minced garlic and fresh dill or parsley to the mixture. If the mince is too dry, add a tablespoon of cold water during kneading for a tenderer consistency.

Alternative Methods and Variations

Oven Baking: Cook for 20–25 minutes at 180°C (356°F). Note that the crust will be less pronounced than with frying.

Cook for 20–25 minutes at 180°C (356°F). Note that the crust will be less pronounced than with frying. Texture Adjustment: If the mince is too liquid, add a tablespoon of breadcrumbs or additional cooked rice to the mass.

If the mince is too liquid, add a tablespoon of breadcrumbs or additional cooked rice to the mass. Meat Substitution: Chicken mince can be used for a lighter, more dietary version of the dish.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.