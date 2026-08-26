Oven-baked Russian patties: Less crust, same tender texture

Step 1. Grate the carrot using a fine grater. Combine the meat mince, cooled cooked rice, grated carrot, and egg in a deep bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2. Thoroughly knead the mixture until the mass is uniform and without large voids. Ensure the rice is completely cooled before mixing to prevent the egg from curdling.
Step 3. Shape the mixture into elongated patties.
Step 4. Coat each patty generously in breadcrumbs, creating a thick, even layer to seal in the juices.
Step 5. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the patties. Fry for 3–4 minutes per side until a golden crust forms and the meat is cooked through.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, Cook: "The main mistake is placing risyaniki into a cold pan. The oil must be well-heated so the breading sets immediately and does not absorb excess fat."
|Ingredient
|Role
|Recommendation
|Meat mince
|Protein base
|A mix of beef and pork is preferred
|Cooked rice
|Texture and volume
|Use round-grain varieties for better binding
|Carrot
|Sweetness and juiciness
|Grate as finely as possible
|Breading
|Crispy barrier
|Apply in a thick layer
Mariya Kostina, Specialist in Russian regional cuisine: "Carrots in this dish are best grated on a fine grater; this way, they release juice faster and practically dissolve into the mince, providing sweetness and color."
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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