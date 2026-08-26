Apple rings in puff pastry: How to avoid a mushy texture

Baking apple slices often results in a mushy texture, but wrapping them in a pastry shell locks in the juices while creating a crisp exterior. By slicing fruit into rings with a hollow center, you create a stable base for portioned pastries that maintain a balance of crunch and tenderness.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Apple slices

Cooking time: 12–15 minutes

Ingredients

3–4 medium apples

500 g puff pastry

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Preparation

Step 1. Slice the apples into rings approximately 1 cm thick. Carefully remove the core from each slice to create a clean ring shape.

Step 2. Defrost the puff pastry, roll it out slightly, and cut it into long strips no wider than 2 cm.

Step 3. Wrap each apple ring with a strip of dough, threading it through the center hole and overlapping the edges. Ensure the dough fits snugly—excessive gaps may cause the apple to dry out, while too many layers may leave the pastry raw inside.

Step 4. Coat each wrapped ring in a mixture of sugar and ground cinnamon.

Step 5. Place the pastries on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 190 C (374 F).

Step 6. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until the pastry has risen and browned and the apples are soft but still hold their structure. Monitor the color of the crust to prevent the sugar from burning.

Olga Efimova, pastry chef: "Cinnamon not only provides aroma, but also helps the sugar caramelize faster, creating that crunchy crust that is enjoyed by both children and adults"

Ivan Terentyev, baker: "Puff pastry is a temperamental material, so you must work with it quickly while it remains cool and before it begins to stick to your hands"

Issue Solution Overly tart apples Increase the amount of sugar in the coating Underbaked pastry Cut thinner strips and avoid too many layers Apples too firm Choose dessert varieties or slice thinner than 1 cm Juice leaking out Dust apple rings with cornstarch before wrapping

Cooking tip: To prevent the bottom of the pastry from becoming soggy with very juicy apple varieties, lightly dust the rings with cornstarch before wrapping. This binds the excess moisture, turning it into a thick syrup inside the crust.

These rings can be served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to complement the cinnamon and baked fruit. They remain edible after cooling, though the pastry loses some crunch on the second day while the caramel aroma intensifies.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cook: "For a daily menu, such recipes are a lifesaver, as there is minimum dirty cookware and a very predictable result from available products"

Storage: Keep the baked rings in a paper bag or a container with a slightly open lid at room temperature. Refrigeration causes puff pastry to absorb moisture and lose its quality.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.