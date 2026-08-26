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Quick-pickled cherry tomatoes: Garlicky appetizer in three hours

Recipes

Quick-pickled cherry tomatoes deliver a bright, garlicky appetizer in three hours of cold marinating. The critical step is piercing each tomato so the marinade penetrates the skin without heat, preserving the fruit's snap and the herbs' fresh aroma.

Cherry tomatoes with garlic and herbs
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cherry tomatoes with garlic and herbs

Ingredients

Vegetables and herbs

  • 1 kg (about 2.2 lb) cherry tomatoes, firm and unblemished
  • 60 g (about 2 oz) fresh parsley and dill mixed, coarse stems removed
  • 8 garlic cloves

Marinade

  • 100 ml (3.4 fl oz) apple cider vinegar (9%)
  • 70 ml (2.4 fl oz) refined vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2.5 tsp sugar
  • Black pepper, ground

Preparation

Step 1. Wash the tomatoes and dry them thoroughly. Pierce each tomato in several places with a toothpick. Without these punctures the marinade cannot reach the interior within three hours.

Step 2. Mince the garlic. In a bowl, rub the minced garlic together with the salt, sugar, and black pepper until the mixture releases liquid and forms a paste.

Step 3. Stir the apple cider vinegar and vegetable oil into the garlic paste until the dry ingredients are fully dissolved.

Step 4. Place the pierced tomatoes in a deep glass container. Sprinkle the chopped herb mixture over them.

Step 5. Pour the marinade over the tomatoes and herbs. Toss gently with a silicone spatula to coat the tomatoes without breaking them.

Step 6. Cover the container with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate.

Step 7. Every hour for the first three hours, shake the sealed container gently so each tomato cycles through the marinade. The appetizer reaches peak flavor at 3–5 hours.

Natalia Guseva, specialist in preserves and canning: "For this recipe it is better to use a mix of parsley and dill, removing the coarse stems. The concentration of essential oils is higher in the leaves, which gives the appetizer the right aroma."

Serving and storage

The tomatoes keep in the refrigerator for up to four days. They become progressively spicier as the vinegar continues to act on the flesh. The spent marinade works well as a salad dressing, so do not discard it. Serve the tomatoes with a spoonful of herbs and garlic fragments alongside hot potatoes, grilled meats, or dark bread.

Safety: This is a refrigerator pickle, not a shelf-stable canned product. Keep it chilled at all times and discard after four days; the texture softens and acidity continues to increase.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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