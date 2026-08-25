Universal marinade formula for vegetables that stay fresh all winter

Achieving the right balance of vinegar in a marinade is the primary factor that determines whether home preserves will stay fresh through the winter or become unpleasantly sour. Using a universal formula eliminates guesswork and ensures a harmonious taste for conserved vegetables.
This base ratio is suitable for a variety of preserves, from quick-pickled tomatoes to more complex vegetable recipes.
Step 1. Dissolve the salt and sugar in the water.
Step 2. Bring the mixture to a boil.
Step 3. Pour in the vinegar immediately before removing the brine from the heat. This prevents the acid from evaporating.
Ivan Terentyev, baker: "Many make the mistake of adding the acid to the pot too early. If you boil vinegar together with the spices, the sharpness becomes flat, and the aroma loses its edge and character."
Depending on the volume of the marinade and the strength of the vinegar used, follow these proportions:
|Marinade Volume
|9% Vinegar
|70% Vinegar Essence
|1 liter
|30 ml (2 tbsp)
|4–5 ml
|2 liters
|60 ml
|8–10 ml
|3 liters
|90 ml
|12–15 ml
Natalya Guseva, preservation specialist: "Maintaining proportions is not only about safety but is the foundation of taste. When working with tomatoes, it is important to remember that they possess natural acidity, so the vinegar should only emphasize, not suppress, the vegetable aroma."
Mariya Kostina, regional cuisine specialist: "The main secret of home preserves is not the complexity of the recipe, but strict adherence to measurements. If you keep one proven formula in mind, the need to search for notes every time disappears."
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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