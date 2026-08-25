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Universal marinade formula for vegetables that stay fresh all winter

Recipes

Achieving the right balance of vinegar in a marinade is the primary factor that determines whether home preserves will stay fresh through the winter or become unpleasantly sour. Using a universal formula eliminates guesswork and ensures a harmonious taste for conserved vegetables.

Vegetable preserves
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Vegetable preserves

Universal Marinade Recipe

This base ratio is suitable for a variety of preserves, from quick-pickled tomatoes to more complex vegetable recipes.

Ingredients (for 1 liter of water)

  • Water: 1 liter
  • Salt: 50–60 g
  • Sugar: 50 g
  • 9% Vinegar: 30 ml (approximately 2 tbsp)
  • Aromatic additives: bay leaf, garlic, dill, and pepper (to taste)

Preparation

Step 1. Dissolve the salt and sugar in the water.

Step 2. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Step 3. Pour in the vinegar immediately before removing the brine from the heat. This prevents the acid from evaporating.

Ivan Terentyev, baker: "Many make the mistake of adding the acid to the pot too early. If you boil vinegar together with the spices, the sharpness becomes flat, and the aroma loses its edge and character."

Vinegar Dosage Table

Depending on the volume of the marinade and the strength of the vinegar used, follow these proportions:

Marinade Volume 9% Vinegar 70% Vinegar Essence
1 liter 30 ml (2 tbsp) 4–5 ml
2 liters 60 ml 8–10 ml
3 liters 90 ml 12–15 ml

Natalya Guseva, preservation specialist: "Maintaining proportions is not only about safety but is the foundation of taste. When working with tomatoes, it is important to remember that they possess natural acidity, so the vinegar should only emphasize, not suppress, the vegetable aroma."

Mariya Kostina, regional cuisine specialist: "The main secret of home preserves is not the complexity of the recipe, but strict adherence to measurements. If you keep one proven formula in mind, the need to search for notes every time disappears."

Cooking tip: If substituting table vinegar with apple cider vinegar, note that the latter usually has a concentration of 5–6%. You will need approximately 1.5 to 2 times more apple cider vinegar than the amount of 9% vinegar specified in the recipe.

Storage and Safety

  • Preparation: Vegetables must be thoroughly washed and dried before being placed in jars to prevent spoilage.
  • Storage: Provided that jars and lids are properly sterilized, preserves made with these proportions can be stored in a cool, dark place until the next season.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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