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Combining butter with two types of tomatoes creates a vibrant spread

Recipes

Combining creamy butter with two types of tomatoes creates a thick spread with a vibrant color and concentrated flavor—a quick way to add brightness to simple side dishes or meat.

Top up sauce bread snacks
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Top up sauce bread snacks

Ingredients

  • Butter 100 g
  • Pureed tomatoes 1 tbsp
  • Sun-dried tomato 1 pc
  • Onion 20 g
  • Dried oregano 0.4 tsp
  • Black ground pepper to taste
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

Step 1. Remove the butter from the refrigerator in advance. It must be soft to ensure the final mixture is smooth and free of lumps.

Step 2. Bring the remaining ingredients to room temperature. Peel a small portion of the onion (approximately one quarter) and grate it using the finest side of the grater; this extracts the juice without leaving coarse chunks.

Step 3. Finely dice the sun-dried tomato using a sharp knife into small cubes.

Step 4. Combine the softened butter, pureed tomatoes, diced sun-dried tomato, and grated onion. Stir in the oregano, salt, and ground pepper. Mix all components thoroughly until the mass reaches a uniform orange or reddish color.

Step 5. Transfer the mixture into a small container or shape it into a log by wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap. Place the butter in the refrigerator to let it stabilize, making it easier to slice.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "Such butter mixtures are better prepared in small portions. Since the recipe includes fresh products and vegetables, the butter is not intended for long-term storage."

Why it works: The combination of pureed and sun-dried tomatoes creates varying textures and depth of flavor. The butter softens the acidity of the tomatoes, while the fine grate of the onion allows the aroma to distribute evenly without the sharp taste of raw vegetable.

From the kitchen: Placing a slice of this cold butter on a steak fresh off the heat allows it to melt slowly into a thick sauce that coats the meat. It is also a strong accompaniment to hot fish or chicken.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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