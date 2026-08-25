Buckwheat in a multicooker: How to get a fluffy texture

Cooking buckwheat in a multicooker eliminates common errors associated with stovetop preparation. The device creates a sealed environment similar to traditional slow-cooking in a Russian oven—heat distributes evenly and steam remains trapped, preventing the grains from burning or turning into mush.

Photo: https://ru.freepik.com by azerbaijan_stockers is licensed under Free Buckwheat

The final texture depends on the type of buckwheat used. Whole grain (yadrica) is best for a fluffy side dish, while crushed buckwheat (prodel) is suited for viscous porridges and baby food. Green buckwheat cooks faster and absorbs less water, requiring closer attention to avoid overcooking.

Ingredients

Buckwheat (whole grain) — 1 cup

Drinking water — 2 cups

Salt — 1/2 tsp

Butter — 20-30 g

Preparation

Step 1. Sort the grains and rinse them thoroughly under cold running water to remove dust and debris; this prevents the formation of a sticky film during heating.

Step 2. Transfer the rinsed buckwheat into the multicooker bowl. Add salt and pour in the water. Using the same cup for both ingredients ensures a precise 1:2 ratio.

Step 3. Add a piece of butter to coat the grains and enrich the flavor.

Step 4. Close the lid and select the "Buckwheat" or "Grains" mode. If these are unavailable, the "Rice" or "Pilaf" settings are suitable alternatives.

Step 5. Once the program ends, do not open the lid immediately. Leave the dish in "Keep Warm" mode for 10-15 minutes to allow the grains to absorb remaining moisture and achieve a fluffy texture.

Step 6. Gently stir the porridge with a silicone or wooden spatula to avoid crushing the grains.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cook: "When cooking porridge in a multicooker, it is extremely important not to open the lid until the program is complete. Constant steam release disrupts the temperature regime, which can cause the grain to cook unevenly."

From the kitchen: To intensify the nutty aroma, you can roast the rinsed and dried buckwheat directly in the multicooker bowl using the "Fry" mode with a piece of butter for 3-5 minutes before adding water. In this case, add an extra 2-3 minutes to the total cooking time.

Feature Effect Sealed Lid Traps steam, allowing grains to swell evenly. Temperature Shift Transitions from boiling to simmering to prevent the bottom layer from burning.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.