Dense borsch secrets: How to get a rich broth and vibrant color

The key to a dense, rich borsch lies in collagen extraction and fat management. Using a multicooker set to 160 °C (320 °F) allows for a sustained simmer that draws maximum richness from the beef brisket. The use of schmaltz (rendered pork lard) provides a specific depth and aromatic density that vegetable oils cannot replicate, while the addition of apple cider vinegar during the beet sauté prevents oxidation and locks in the vibrant red color.

Photo: flickr. com/photos/196241730@N08/52255402460/ by Igor Khmilovsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A bowl of borsch

Ingredients

Broth and Base

Beef brisket

Water

Salt

Vegetables and Aromatics

Onion

Carrots

Beets

Potatoes

Red bell pepper

White cabbage

Tomato

Garlic

Parsley

Cooking Agents and Seasoning

Apple cider vinegar (6%)

Rendered pork lard (schmaltz)

Sour cream and black pepper (for serving)

Preparation

Step 1. Set the multicooker to "Multicook" mode at 160 °C (320 °F). Place the beef brisket in the bowl and add water until the meat is covered by approximately five fingers. Bring to a boil, thoroughly skim the foam from the surface, and simmer for one hour until the broth is rich and slightly tacky.

Step 2. While the meat cooks, prepare the vegetables. Peel and cut the onion, carrots, beets, and potatoes into thin strips. Wash the red bell pepper, remove the core, and dice it. Grate the tomatoes—discarding the skin to ensure a smooth texture in the sauté. Thinly shred the white cabbage.

Step 3. Remove the cooked meat and strain the broth into a separate container. Melt 2 tbsp of schmaltz in the multicooker bowl and sauté the onion and carrots for five minutes until they are soft and golden. Add the beets and pour in the apple cider vinegar; sauté for another five minutes to preserve the color.

Step 4. Stir in the diced bell pepper and grated tomato. Add 2–3 tbsp of hot broth and simmer under the lid for ten minutes until the sauté is thick. Pour the remaining broth back into the bowl, add the potatoes, bring to a boil, and cook for ten minutes.

Step 5. Add the cabbage and salt, then cook for five minutes so the cabbage remains slightly crisp. Meanwhile, peel the garlic, wash and dry the parsley, and finely chop both the garlic and parsley leaves. Cut the cooled beef into small pieces.

Step 6. Return the meat and the garlic-parsley mixture to the pot. Bring to a boil and immediately turn off the appliance. Let the borsch rest in the bowl for 10–15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the fat to clear. Serve very hot with sour cream and freshly ground black pepper.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cook: "Cooking borsch in a multicooker at 160 °C essentially simulates the slow-cooking process of a Russian oven. The uniform heat from all sides prevents the broth from boiling too violently, keeping it transparent while ensuring the meat becomes tender without disintegrating into fibers."

Technique note: Grating tomatoes instead of dicing them removes the skins automatically, creating a more homogeneous and thick consistency in the vegetable base.

Safety: Thoroughly wash the beef before adding it to the multicooker. Use separate cutting boards and knives for raw meat and vegetables to avoid cross-contamination. Ensure the broth reaches a full boil and the meat cooks for at least one hour. Store finished borsch in the refrigerator for no more than 24 hours and bring it to a full boil before reheating.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.