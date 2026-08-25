Dough preparation is over: Two basic items turns grocery store finds into gourmet feast

Combining store-bought puff pastry with a filling of Adyghe cheese and fresh herbs allows for a quick breakfast or snack that mimics the flavor of classic khachapuri without the need for long dough preparation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Cheese sandwich

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Puff pastry (yeast-free or yeast-based): 500 g

Adyghe cheese: 300 g

Fresh herbs (dill, parsley): 1 bunch

Garlic: 2 cloves

Salt: to taste

Egg: 1 (beaten, for brushing)

Preparation

Step 1. Grate 300 g of Adyghe cheese using a coarse grater. Finely chop the bunch of dill and parsley, and press the two garlic cloves through a garlic press. Combine these ingredients and add salt to taste, keeping in mind that the cheese may already be salty.

Step 2. Roll out 500 g of puff pastry and cut it into equal rectangles. Place a portion of the cheese filling on one side of each rectangle.

Step 3. Fold the pastry over the filling and press the edges firmly with a fork to seal the pockets and create a decorative pattern.

Step 4. Brush the tops of the pockets with beaten egg to ensure a golden crust.

Step 5. Bake in the oven at 190 °C (374 °F) for 15–20 minutes until the pastry is cooked through and the cheese inside is soft.

Ivan Terentev, baker: "When working with puff pastry, it is important that it remains cold but pliable. If the dough overheats on the table, the layers will stick together, and you will not achieve the crispy structure valued in these pockets."

Mariya Kostina, specialist in regional Russian cuisine: "Fresh herbs and garlic are not just additions, but natural flavor enhancers. They make the bland Adyghe cheese bright. The main thing is not to skimp on the dill; it is exactly what provides that home aroma during baking."

Cheese Variant Resulting Texture Adyghe Cheese Tender, milky, and holds its shape Suluguni or Mozzarella Stretchy, stringy texture

Lyudmila Kravtsova, canteen cook: "To get an ideal golden crust, be sure to brush the blanks with beaten egg before putting them in the oven. Bake at a temperature of 190 °C for exactly 15–20 minutes."

Cooking tip: If using yeast-based puff pastry, the pockets will be softer and fluffier, though less crispy; increase the baking time by 5 minutes. To prevent leaks when using melting cheeses like mozzarella, ensure the seams are tightly sealed. If the edges do not stick well, lightly moisten them with water or egg white before pressing.

Storage: These pockets are best served hot. They can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and reheated in the oven or on a dry pan to restore crispiness. Raw pockets can be frozen on a board and then stored in a bag; bake them without thawing, adding 5–7 minutes to the cooking time.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.