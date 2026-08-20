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Exhausted by Dry Pastries? This Ingredient Swap Reveals a Fluffy Solution

Recipes

Replacing classic yeast dough with a curd-based foundation solves two common problems: the excessive time required for rising and the risk of dry or falling-out fillings. This method creates a soft, porous texture that keeps the ingredients bound together.

Lazy pies with egg and onion
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lazy pies with egg and onion

Servings: 6

Ingredients

  • 2 boiled eggs
  • 1 raw egg
  • 100 g curd cheese (tvorog)
  • 50 g hard cheese
  • 20 g rice or wheat flour
  • 1 small bunch of green onions
  • Salt, to taste
  • Vegetable oil for frying

Lyudmila Kravtsova, cafeteria cook: "If you use fine-grained curd cheese, the texture of the pies will be more uniform, and the cheese will create appetizing stretchy strands inside as it melts."

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the filling components. Peel the hard-boiled eggs and cut them into small cubes. Finely chop the green onions to ensure the aroma is evenly distributed. Grate the hard cheese using a fine or medium grater.

Step 2. In a deep bowl, combine the chopped eggs, onions, and grated cheese with the curd cheese. Add the raw egg and flour.

Step 3. Mix the ingredients thoroughly with a spoon until the mass reaches a thickness that allows you to shape the patties by hand.

Step 4. Form the mixture into six neat patties. Heat a pan with a small amount of oil and add the patties.

Step 5. Fry over medium heat until a distinct golden color appears on the first side.

Step 6. Flip the patties, reduce the heat, and cover the pan with a lid. This allows the curd-egg mass to set completely inside without over-drying the exterior.

Ekaterina Smirnova, home nutrition consultant: "The main mistake is overdoing the flour to make the mass more manageable. It is better to simply moisten your hands with water during shaping; this keeps the pies airy."

Ingredient Role Recommendation
Curd cheese Dough base Choose dry curd without excess whey
Green onions Flavor and aroma Use only fresh shoots
Hard cheese Density and crust Rossiyskiy or Gouda varieties are suitable

Mariya Kostina, specialist in regional Russian cuisine: "Curd and egg dishes are best served immediately. As they cool, the cheese hardens, and the tender texture created during cooking is lost."

Cooking tip: These pies pair well with cold sour cream or Greek yogurt. For a more complex flavor, serve them with a paprika-based vegetable gravy.</n

Alternative Methods and Troubleshooting

  • Baking: The patties can be baked at 180°C (356°F) for 15°20 minutes, though they will resemble curd cakes and may be less juicy.
  • Consistency: If the mass spreads on the pan, the curd was likely too moist. Drain the curd through cheesecloth beforehand or add an additional 5°10 g of flour.
  • Cheese choice: Any semi-hard cheese with good melting properties works, such as aged Cheddar for a sharper taste.
  • Preparation: Raw shaped patties can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, but frying should occur immediately before serving.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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