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Creamy Mushroom Soup With Bacon: Restaurant Texture at Home

Recipes

Creamy mushroom soup with bacon is often viewed as a restaurant staple that is difficult to replicate at home. However, achieving a dense texture and deep aroma depends on the specific sequence of searing ingredients and the use of animal fats over vegetable oils. This method integrates the smoky notes of cured meats with the richness of cream for a warming result.

Сreamy mushroom soup
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Сreamy mushroom soup

Ingredients

Base Components

  • Champignons — 500 g
  • Bacon — 6 slices
  • Leek (white part) — 200 g
  • Potatoes — 3 pcs.
  • Chicken broth — 1 L
  • Heavy cream (20%) — 200 ml
  • Butter — 2 tbsp.

Seasonings and Aromatics

  • Thyme — 3 sprigs
  • Bay leaf — 1 pc.
  • Nutmeg — 0.25 tsp.
  • Cayenne pepper — 0.25 tsp.
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper — to taste

Lyudmila Kravtsova, Cook: "The main mistake when cooking such soups is using cold broth. If you pour ice-cold liquid into sautéed vegetables, the potatoes may become tough on the outside while remaining raw inside."

Preparation

Step 1. Use a heavy-bottomed pot to fry small pieces of bacon until crispy. This step is essential to render the fat that will serve as the base for the vegetables.

Step 2. Add butter and leeks cut into half-rings to the pot. Sauté for five minutes until the leeks soften.

Step 3. Incorporate the mushrooms, thyme, and bay leaf. Sear them over high heat; the goal is to caramelize the mushrooms quickly rather than letting them stew in their own juices.

Ingredient Action Result
Bacon Rendering on low heat Aromatic fat base
Leeks Sautéing until translucent Soft, sweet flavor
Mushrooms Searing at high temperature Golden color and firmness

Step 4. Add diced potatoes to the pot. Ensure all vegetables are cut to a uniform size for even cooking. Stir in nutmeg and cayenne pepper at this stage so the spices can bloom in the hot fat before liquid is added.

Step 5. Pour in hot chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to minimum. Simmer for approximately 15 minutes until the potatoes are completely soft.

Step 6. Remove the bay leaf to prevent excess bitterness from developing during the cream infusion. Stir in the heavy cream and warm the soup through, ensuring it does not reach a rolling boil to prevent the dairy fats from separating.

Step 7. Turn off the heat and let the soup rest under a lid for five minutes. This allows flavors to merge and creates a viscous, velvety texture without the need for a blender.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, Cook: "For a restaurant-style presentation, set aside some of the seared mushrooms at the beginning and place them on top of each portion when serving. This creates a visual accent and preserves contrasting textures in every serving."

Technique note: The thickening of this soup relies on the starch from the potatoes and the reduction of heat before adding cream. If the consistency is too thin, the source suggests removing a few tablespoons of the solids, mashing them with a fork into a paste, and stirring them back into the liquid.

Variations and Storage

  • Wild Mushrooms: Forest mushrooms can replace champignons for a more intense flavor; however, they must be pre-boiled in salted water before searing.
  • Lower Fat Options: Milk mixed with a small amount of flour may be used instead of cream, or a portion of the cooked potatoes can be mashed into a puree to increase thickness.
  • Storage: Due to the cream content, the soup is best consumed on the day it is prepared. Reheat slowly over low heat without boiling to maintain structure.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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