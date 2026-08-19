Raspberry Miracle: Sweet Summer Saved Without Heat

Thermal processing destroys most of the vitamin C in berries and eliminates the fresh summer aroma. Cold preservation, using sugar as the sole preservative, keeps raspberries in their original state. The result is a thick, fragrant mass that surpasses traditional jam in taste while occupying minimal storage space.

Photo: Transferred from hu.wikipedia to Commons. by Kollányi Gábor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Raspberries

Ingredients

1 kg fresh raspberries

1 to 1.2 kg sugar (use the 1:1.2 ratio for very juicy berries)

1 tsp citric acid or the juice of half a lemon (optional, to preserve color and extend shelf life)

Preparation

Step 1. Sort the raspberries thoroughly. Remove all leaves and damaged fruits, as any poor-quality berries can cause fermentation.

Step 2. Place the cleaned raspberries in a deep container and cover with sugar. Leave the mixture at room temperature for 2–3 hours to allow the berries to release juice and the sugar to begin dissolving.

Step 3. Mash the raspberries using a potato masher or a blender. For a more pleasant consistency, leave some berries whole or in small pieces rather than pureeing them completely.

Step 4. Stir the mass again to ensure all sugar crystals have fully dissolved.

Step 5. Sterilize and dry glass jars and lids. Fill the jars, leaving approximately 2 cm of empty space at the top.

Step 6. Fill this gap with a layer of dry sugar to create a "sugar plug." This acts as a barrier against oxygen and microbes to prevent mold during long-term storage.

Natalya Guseva, preservation specialist: "The main nuance is the cleanliness of the berries. It is highly undesirable to wash raspberries, as excess moisture disrupts the sugar concentration and spoils the structure. If washing is unavoidable, the berries must be completely dried on a towel before starting work."

Lyudmila Kravtsova, chef: "For home preserves, it is better to use small containers, no more than 250 ml. After opening, raw raspberries lose their properties quickly, so a small jar is easier to use immediately, preserving the freshness of the remaining stock."

Component/Stage Recommendation Raspberry / Sugar Ratio 1:1 or 1:1.2 Washing berries Only in extreme cases, followed by drying Sugar plug 1-2 cm layer on top for protection Storage location Refrigerator only

Cooking tip: Use new lids that fit tightly to the rim. Any breach in airtightness can lead to souring. If a light foam appears on the surface, the product must be consumed immediately or heat-processed.

Storage and Variations

Refrigeration: Store exclusively in a refrigerator or cold cellar. When temperature conditions are maintained, it stays fresh for 6–8 months.

Store exclusively in a refrigerator or cold cellar. When temperature conditions are maintained, it stays fresh for 6–8 months. Freezing: The mixture can be frozen; sugar prevents the berries from turning into a solid block of ice. In the freezer, it can last over a year.

The mixture can be frozen; sugar prevents the berries from turning into a solid block of ice. In the freezer, it can last over a year. Sugar levels: Do not reduce sugar below the 1:1 ratio, as it acts as the preservative and prevents fermentation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.