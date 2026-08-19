World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pickled Tomatoes: A Sweet Surprise From Your Kitchen

Recipes

Honey marinade turns ordinary tomatoes into an exquisite appetizer with a distinct caramel aftertaste. The method hinges on balancing sweetness with the mild heat of garlic so the tomatoes keep their dense texture and bright color even after months in the jar.

Pickled vegetables
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Pickled vegetables

Ingredients

For the jars (per 1-liter jar)

  • Cherry tomatoes or small plum tomatoes — fleshy, thick-skinned, without damage; enough to fill jars to the shoulders
  • Garlic — 2 cloves per jar
  • Dill — 1 umbrella per jar
  • Horseradish leaf or currant leaves — a few per jar (optional, for extra crispness and a noble spicy note)

For the brine (per 1 liter water)

Ingredient Amount per 1 L water Function
Salt 1 tablespoon Preservation and base flavor
Sugar 3 tablespoons Softens the marinade
Natural honey 1 tablespoon Aroma and caramel flavor
Citric acid 1 level teaspoon Storage safety

Natalia Guseva, specialist in preserves and canning: "If you add a horseradish leaf or a couple of currant leaves to the jar, the tomatoes become noticeably crisper and acquire a noble spicy shade."

Preparation

Step 1. Wash the jars thoroughly and sterilize them. Cleanliness of the containers directly affects keeping quality.

Step 2. Place 2 garlic cloves and 1 dill umbrella on the bottom of each 1-liter jar. Add horseradish or currant leaves if using.

Step 3. Pack the tomatoes tightly to the shoulders of the jar without pressing hard enough to break the skins. Tight packing lets the brine circulate freely between the fruits for even heating.

Step 4. Make the brine: combine salt, sugar, and honey in 1 liter of water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until the honey is fully dissolved. Add the citric acid.

Step 5. Pour the hot brine into the jars gradually so the glass warms evenly and does not crack from thermal shock. The brine must completely cover the tomatoes. Leave 1.5–2 cm of headspace below the rim to allow for liquid expansion during sterilization.

Step 6. Cover the jars with sterilized lids. Set them in a wide pot on a cloth towel or folded napkin. Pour hot water into the pot to reach the shoulders of the jars. Bring the water to a boil and sterilize 1-liter jars for 15 minutes from the moment the water boils.

Step 7. Remove the jars and immediately seal them. Turn each jar upside down to check the seam for leaks. Leave to cool under a dense cloth.

Safety: This is a refrigerated-pickle-style process with a boiling-water bath. The citric acid provides acidity, but the jars are not processed to shelf-stable canning standards for low-acid foods. Store the sealed jars in a cool, dark place and consume within the season. Do not treat them as commercially sterile preserves.

The tomatoes reach optimal flavor after 3–4 weeks, when the marinade has fully penetrated the flesh. They keep through the winter without losing taste and pair well with roasted meats, potatoes, or grains.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Now reading
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Health
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Columnists
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Tofu's Reign: Plant-based powerhouse overtakes beef and dairy
Science
Tofu's Reign: Plant-based powerhouse overtakes beef and dairy
Popular
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence

A recent report about an allegedly abandoned Patriot launcher near Kyiv has prompted questions over the system’s German configuration, missile containers, camouflage and visible signs of combat use.

Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Latvia Wants Billions to Pay for Its 'Frontline State' Status — Will Europe Agree?
Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026
Gaza is the Defining Moral Crisis of Our Time Nancy O'Brien Simpson Latvia Wants Billions to Pay for Its 'Frontline State' Status — Will Europe Agree? Lyuba Lulko Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence Petr Ermilin
Your phone's secret attack: How HEV light is aging your face and disrupting sleep
Yellowstone Tremors: Biggest Quake This Year Recorded
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Last materials
Researchers Map Marine Ecosystem Shifts in Okhotsk and Bering Seas
Bear Kills 29-Year-Old Woman at Tourist Camp in Russia’s Altai Region
Russian Lawmakers Propose Three Percent Tax on Foreign Bank Transfers from Russia
Shocking Connection: Kostroma Will Finally See Direct Trains to Moscow
Fake QR codes on beach equipment: How tourists are targeted
August Planting: Harvest Now, Freeze Later
Gaza is the Defining Moral Crisis of Our Time
Pickled Tomatoes: A Sweet Surprise From Your Kitchen
Yellowstone Tremors: Biggest Quake This Year Recorded
Your phone's secret attack: How HEV light is aging your face and disrupting sleep
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.