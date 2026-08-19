Pickled Tomatoes: A Sweet Surprise From Your Kitchen

Honey marinade turns ordinary tomatoes into an exquisite appetizer with a distinct caramel aftertaste. The method hinges on balancing sweetness with the mild heat of garlic so the tomatoes keep their dense texture and bright color even after months in the jar.
|Ingredient
|Amount per 1 L water
|Function
|Salt
|1 tablespoon
|Preservation and base flavor
|Sugar
|3 tablespoons
|Softens the marinade
|Natural honey
|1 tablespoon
|Aroma and caramel flavor
|Citric acid
|1 level teaspoon
|Storage safety
Natalia Guseva, specialist in preserves and canning: "If you add a horseradish leaf or a couple of currant leaves to the jar, the tomatoes become noticeably crisper and acquire a noble spicy shade."
Step 1. Wash the jars thoroughly and sterilize them. Cleanliness of the containers directly affects keeping quality.
Step 2. Place 2 garlic cloves and 1 dill umbrella on the bottom of each 1-liter jar. Add horseradish or currant leaves if using.
Step 3. Pack the tomatoes tightly to the shoulders of the jar without pressing hard enough to break the skins. Tight packing lets the brine circulate freely between the fruits for even heating.
Step 4. Make the brine: combine salt, sugar, and honey in 1 liter of water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until the honey is fully dissolved. Add the citric acid.
Step 5. Pour the hot brine into the jars gradually so the glass warms evenly and does not crack from thermal shock. The brine must completely cover the tomatoes. Leave 1.5–2 cm of headspace below the rim to allow for liquid expansion during sterilization.
Step 6. Cover the jars with sterilized lids. Set them in a wide pot on a cloth towel or folded napkin. Pour hot water into the pot to reach the shoulders of the jars. Bring the water to a boil and sterilize 1-liter jars for 15 minutes from the moment the water boils.
Step 7. Remove the jars and immediately seal them. Turn each jar upside down to check the seam for leaks. Leave to cool under a dense cloth.
The tomatoes reach optimal flavor after 3–4 weeks, when the marinade has fully penetrated the flesh. They keep through the winter without losing taste and pair well with roasted meats, potatoes, or grains.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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