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Professional texture in cottage cheese pie requires moisture control

Recipes

Achieving a professional texture in a cottage cheese pie requires precise management of moisture and the consistency of the base. The key is balancing the density of the curd with the acidity of dried apricots to create a crumb that is firm yet tender.

Cottage cheese pie
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain
Cottage cheese pie

Ingredients

  • Cottage cheese — 250 g
  • Sugar — 100 g (1/2 cup)
  • Wheat flour — 200 g
  • Milk — 125 ml (1/2 cup)
  • Eggs — 2 pcs.
  • Dried apricots — 2 handfuls
  • Sunflower oil — 30 ml (2 tbsp)
  • Baking powder — 1 tsp
  • Vanillin — 1 packet
  • Salt — 1 pinch

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the cottage cheese by rubbing it through a metal sieve. This removes lumps and ensures a smooth batter.

Step 2. Rinse the dried apricots in warm water and soak them for 10 minutes. Thoroughly dry them with paper towels before proceeding; excess moisture can lead to undercooked areas around the filling.

Step 3. In a deep bowl, combine eggs, sugar, salt, vanillin, milk, and sunflower oil. Whisk until the sugar crystals dissolve and the mixture forms a light emulsion.

Step 4. Stir in the sieved cottage cheese and baking powder. Gradually add sifted flour, mixing until no lumps remain. Let the batter rest for 5–7 minutes to allow the gluten to activate.

Step 5. Cut the soaked apricots into medium-sized pieces and fold them evenly into the batter.

Step 6. Transfer the mass into a greased baking pan. Bake at 180°C (356°F) for 35–40 minutes. Test for readiness by inserting a wooden skewer into the center; it should come out clean.

Step 7. Allow the pie to cool completely in the pan before removing it to ensure the structure of the crumb stabilizes.

Stage Purpose
Sieving cottage cheese Creating a smooth emulsion
Drying apricots Controlling moisture in the crumb
Batter resting Flour hydration for shape stability

Olga Efimova, Pastry Chef: "The stability of the batter structure depends directly on how well you balance the moisture of the cottage cheese and dried fruits. If the cottage cheese is too wet, increase the baking time by 5–7 minutes at a lower temperature"

Cooking tip: To prevent the dried apricots from sinking to the bottom of the pan, lightly toss the chopped pieces in a tablespoon of flour before adding them to the batter. This creates friction between the filling and the mass.
Ingredient note: When selecting cottage cheese, ensure it has a clean lactic aroma and uniform color. Avoid "cheese products" containing vegetable fats, as they negatively alter the final texture. If dried apricots are unavailable, dried cherries or figs can be used following the same soaking and drying process.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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