Professional texture in cottage cheese pie requires moisture control

Achieving a professional texture in a cottage cheese pie requires precise management of moisture and the consistency of the base. The key is balancing the density of the curd with the acidity of dried apricots to create a crumb that is firm yet tender.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Cottage cheese pie

Ingredients

Cottage cheese — 250 g

Sugar — 100 g (1/2 cup)

Wheat flour — 200 g

Milk — 125 ml (1/2 cup)

Eggs — 2 pcs.

Dried apricots — 2 handfuls

Sunflower oil — 30 ml (2 tbsp)

Baking powder — 1 tsp

Vanillin — 1 packet

Salt — 1 pinch

Preparation

Step 1. Prepare the cottage cheese by rubbing it through a metal sieve. This removes lumps and ensures a smooth batter.

Step 2. Rinse the dried apricots in warm water and soak them for 10 minutes. Thoroughly dry them with paper towels before proceeding; excess moisture can lead to undercooked areas around the filling.

Step 3. In a deep bowl, combine eggs, sugar, salt, vanillin, milk, and sunflower oil. Whisk until the sugar crystals dissolve and the mixture forms a light emulsion.

Step 4. Stir in the sieved cottage cheese and baking powder. Gradually add sifted flour, mixing until no lumps remain. Let the batter rest for 5–7 minutes to allow the gluten to activate.

Step 5. Cut the soaked apricots into medium-sized pieces and fold them evenly into the batter.

Step 6. Transfer the mass into a greased baking pan. Bake at 180°C (356°F) for 35–40 minutes. Test for readiness by inserting a wooden skewer into the center; it should come out clean.

Step 7. Allow the pie to cool completely in the pan before removing it to ensure the structure of the crumb stabilizes.

Stage Purpose Sieving cottage cheese Creating a smooth emulsion Drying apricots Controlling moisture in the crumb Batter resting Flour hydration for shape stability

Olga Efimova, Pastry Chef: "The stability of the batter structure depends directly on how well you balance the moisture of the cottage cheese and dried fruits. If the cottage cheese is too wet, increase the baking time by 5–7 minutes at a lower temperature"