Butter's secret: how to achieve the perfect marble cake texture

Achieving the characteristic dense yet moist crumb of a homemade marble cake requires specific ingredient temperatures and a controlled mixing technique. Unlike airy sponge cakes, this dessert relies on the synergy between butter and whole milk to create a rich texture and the visually striking swirls that define the marble effect.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mark Ulyanov is licensed under Все права защищены Muffin and coffee

Ingredients

Base Batter

Butter: 160 g

Sugar: 150 g

Milk: 130 ml

Flour (high-grade with good gluten): 250 g

Eggs (Category C1): 2 pieces

Baking powder: 1 tsp

Vanillin: a pinch

Salt: a pinch

Chocolate Component

Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp (heaping)

Preparation

Step 1. Ensure all ingredients are at room temperature. Cold butter will not cream properly with sugar, and cold eggs may cause the emulsion to separate.

Step 2. Beat the softened butter with sugar until the mass is fluffy and uniform.

Step 3. Incorporate the eggs one by one. Gradually add the milk; according to baker Ivan Terentev, adding the milk slowly—literally tablespoon by tablespoon—is essential for a perfectly smooth structure.

Step 4. Mix in the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, salt) until all lumps disappear and the texture is homogeneous.

Step 5. Divide the batter into two equal portions. In the first portion, stir in the cocoa powder until the color is deep and even. Add vanillin to the second (light) portion for aroma.

Step 6. Grease the baking pan with butter. Layer the batters by alternating spoonfuls of light and dark dough—either randomly or strictly in the center to create a zebra effect.

Step 7. Use a wooden skewer or knife to draw a few smooth lines through the depth of the batter. As noted by confectioner Olga Efimova, the dough should not be mixed intensively; three to four circular motions are sufficient to intertwine the layers without blending them into a single grey color.

Step 8. Optionally garnish the top with almond flakes. Bake in the oven at 160°C (320°F) for approximately 1 hour. The lower temperature ensures the heavy butter-based batter cooks through evenly without leaving a raw center.

Step 9. Test for readiness with a toothpick. If moist batter remains, extend baking by 5–10 minutes.

Step 10. Leave the cake in the pan for 10–15 minutes after removal from the oven to allow the structure to stabilize before slicing.

Ingredient Role in Recipe Recommendation Butter Creates dense crumb Use 82.5% fat content Milk Adds softness Must be warm Cocoa Forms pattern and taste Must be sifted

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova: "If you want to make the taste even richer, pour melted dark chocolate over the cooled cake. The fatty butter crumb pairs perfectly with a bitter glaze"

Technique note: To prevent additions like nuts or raisins from sinking to the bottom of the pan during baking, toss them in flour before folding them into the batter.

For storage, wrap the cake in parchment paper or place it in a sealed container. The texture often improves on the second day as moisture distributes more evenly throughout the cake.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.