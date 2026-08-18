World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Butter's secret: how to achieve the perfect marble cake texture

Recipes

Achieving the characteristic dense yet moist crumb of a homemade marble cake requires specific ingredient temperatures and a controlled mixing technique. Unlike airy sponge cakes, this dessert relies on the synergy between butter and whole milk to create a rich texture and the visually striking swirls that define the marble effect.

Muffin and coffee
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mark Ulyanov is licensed under Все права защищены
Muffin and coffee

Ingredients

Base Batter

  • Butter: 160 g
  • Sugar: 150 g
  • Milk: 130 ml
  • Flour (high-grade with good gluten): 250 g
  • Eggs (Category C1): 2 pieces
  • Baking powder: 1 tsp
  • Vanillin: a pinch
  • Salt: a pinch

Chocolate Component

  • Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp (heaping)

Preparation

Step 1. Ensure all ingredients are at room temperature. Cold butter will not cream properly with sugar, and cold eggs may cause the emulsion to separate.

Step 2. Beat the softened butter with sugar until the mass is fluffy and uniform.

Step 3. Incorporate the eggs one by one. Gradually add the milk; according to baker Ivan Terentev, adding the milk slowly—literally tablespoon by tablespoon—is essential for a perfectly smooth structure.

Step 4. Mix in the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, salt) until all lumps disappear and the texture is homogeneous.

Step 5. Divide the batter into two equal portions. In the first portion, stir in the cocoa powder until the color is deep and even. Add vanillin to the second (light) portion for aroma.

Step 6. Grease the baking pan with butter. Layer the batters by alternating spoonfuls of light and dark dough—either randomly or strictly in the center to create a zebra effect.

Step 7. Use a wooden skewer or knife to draw a few smooth lines through the depth of the batter. As noted by confectioner Olga Efimova, the dough should not be mixed intensively; three to four circular motions are sufficient to intertwine the layers without blending them into a single grey color.

Step 8. Optionally garnish the top with almond flakes. Bake in the oven at 160°C (320°F) for approximately 1 hour. The lower temperature ensures the heavy butter-based batter cooks through evenly without leaving a raw center.

Step 9. Test for readiness with a toothpick. If moist batter remains, extend baking by 5–10 minutes.

Step 10. Leave the cake in the pan for 10–15 minutes after removal from the oven to allow the structure to stabilize before slicing.

Ingredient Role in Recipe Recommendation
Butter Creates dense crumb Use 82.5% fat content
Milk Adds softness Must be warm
Cocoa Forms pattern and taste Must be sifted

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova: "If you want to make the taste even richer, pour melted dark chocolate over the cooled cake. The fatty butter crumb pairs perfectly with a bitter glaze"

Technique note: To prevent additions like nuts or raisins from sinking to the bottom of the pan during baking, toss them in flour before folding them into the batter.

For storage, wrap the cake in parchment paper or place it in a sealed container. The texture often improves on the second day as moisture distributes more evenly throughout the cake.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Showbiz
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports

Russia is rethinking its grain export strategy due to critical logistics failures and infrastructure damage in the Azov-Black Sea basin, prompting exploration of alternative routes.

Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Patriot Missiles, Gas Prices and Midterms: How Iran War Threatens Trump’s Presidency
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Patriot Missiles, Gas Prices and Midterms: How Iran War Threatens Trump’s Presidency Yury Bocharov Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko Andrey Mihayloff Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea Lyuba Lulko
Four dog breeds that often live up to 20 years
Kanye West to Perform in Russia for the First Time, With Two Concerts in St. Petersburg
Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence
Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence
Last materials
Russian Railways to implement AI at 20 digital sorting stations
Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026
Morning Puffiness: Why Your Eyes Swell and What It Means for Your Kidneys
Why heavy face creams may cause swelling around the eyes
Fuel prices in Russia may continue to rise due to production shortages
Arctic Oil Boom: Unused Reserves Now Fueling Asian Markets
Dark spots on apple leaves in late summer may signal a fungal threat
Weekend running: How one session a week affects the body
The GHOST system: Shifting spaceports from fixed sites to mobile kits
Butter's secret: how to achieve the perfect marble cake texture
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.