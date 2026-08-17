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Don't ruin your tomatoes: Simple sterilization trick revealed

Recipes

This appetizer combines the dense texture of tomatoes with a sharp spice profile and fresh vegetables. The quality of the final result depends on precise cutting and strict adherence to temperature controls during marinating and sterilization to ensure the vegetables maintain their structure rather than becoming mushy.

Tomato preserve
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Tomato preserve

Ingredients

Main Vegetables

  • Tomatoes — 2200 g
  • Carrots — 350 g
  • Onions — 200 g
  • Garlic — 120 g
  • Hot pepper — 1 pc.
  • Fresh parsley — 2 bunches

Seasoning and Marinade

  • Coriander seeds — 5 g
  • Ground black pepper — 5 g
  • Refined vegetable oil — 120 ml
  • Sugar — 90 g
  • Salt — 40 g
  • Vinegar 9% — 70 ml

Preparation

Step 1. Wash the tomatoes and remove the stems. Cut each fruit into 2–3 neat wedges and place them in a deep container.

Step 2. Prepare the vegetables: grate cleaned carrots into long strips using a specialized grater, slice onions into half-rings, and press the garlic. Remove the seeds from the hot pepper to control the heat level and slice it into thin rings.

Step 3. Combine the carrots, garlic, and hot pepper with the tomatoes. Create a small indentation in the center of the vegetable mass.

Step 4. Heat 40 ml of oil in a pan and sauté the onions until golden. Add the remaining 80 ml of oil to the onions and warm the mixture without bringing it to an active boil.

Step 5. Fill the indentation in the vegetables with coriander, black pepper, salt, and sugar. Pour the hot onion and oil mixture over these spices, add finely chopped parsley, and pour in the vinegar.

Step 6. Gently stir the components, taking care not to damage the integrity of the tomatoes. Leave the mixture at room temperature for 60 minutes, shaking the bowl occasionally to distribute the marinade.

Step 7. Divide the mass into clean jars and fill them with the released juice. Cover with lids and sterilize in boiling water for 20 minutes, then seal the jars hermetically.

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova: "When working with tomatoes, it is important to avoid overheating until the moment of sterilization, otherwise the vegetables quickly lose their shape. If you want to achieve ideal firmness, use firm, slightly underripe fruits."

Stage Parameter
Marinating 60 minutes at +20– +22°C (68–71.6°F)
Sterilization 20 minutes in boiling water
Cooking tip: To ensure the spices and oil penetrate the tomatoes better, pour the hot mixture in portions rather than all at once; this allows the aromas to distribute evenly throughout the volume.
Safety: Use only sterilized jars and lids for long-term storage to eliminate the risk of pathogenic bacteria. Store the finished product in a cool, dark place. For safety reasons during winter preservation, do not replace the 9% vinegar with lemon juice, as acetic acid serves as the primary preservative.

When stored hermetically in appropriate conditions, this product remains fit for consumption for 12 months.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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