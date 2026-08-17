Meatloaf in the oven: a practical way to cook ground meat without patties

Baking ground meat as a single mass—rather than forming individual patties—is a practical approach that reduces cleanup and eliminates the need to stand over a hot skillet. This method creates a dense, juicy structure where every slice retains its texture and flavor.

Photo: freepik.com by timolina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Meatloaf

Cooking time: 45-50 minutes

Ingredients

Ground meat — 1000 g

Stale bread — 80 g

Cow's milk — 120 ml

Onion — 1 piece

Ketchup — 3 tbsp

Chicken egg — 1 piece

Garlic — 2 cloves

Cilantro — 1 small bunch

Salt — 5-7 g

Black ground pepper — 5-7 g

Preparation

Step 1. Grind the dried bread in a blender into fine crumbs. Pour the milk over the crumbs and let them soak for 3-5 minutes until the liquid is fully absorbed.

Step 2. Finely chop the onion and sauté it over medium heat until transparent. Adding a pinch of sugar during this stage can speed up caramelization and enhance the flavor of the vegetable.

Step 3. In a deep bowl, combine the ground meat, sautéed onion, egg, and soaked breadcrumbs.

Step 4. Add chopped cilantro, garlic pressed through a press, and ketchup. Season with salt and pepper. Knead the mixture thoroughly by hand until the mass is homogeneous and slightly tacky.

Step 5. Place the meat mass into a baking pan lined with parchment paper and press it down firmly. Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C (374°F) for 45-50 minutes. Check for doneness using a skewer—the juices released should be clear, without any trace of blood.

Step 6. Leave the meatloaf in the pan to rest for 15 minutes. This step is critical as it allows the juices to redistribute through the fibers, preventing the meat from crumbling when sliced.

Step 7. Brush the top of the finished meatloaf with ketchup and garnish with fresh herbs before serving.

Parameter Value Baking temperature 190°C (374°F) Baking time 45-50 minutes Resting time 15 minutes

Ludmila Kravtsova, cook: "Using ketchup in the mince is not only a flavor accent but also an excellent way to add natural moisture, which is extremely important when baking large volumes for long periods."

Ekaterina Smirnova, nutrition consultant: "Proper preparation of the breadcrumbs guarantees the cohesion of the structure, so do not neglect the time for the bread to swell in milk."

Cooking tip: Maintaining a temperature of 190°C is the standard for massive ground meat dishes. Exceeding this may result in a dry surface while leaving the center undercooked. For those preferring different flavors, cilantro can be replaced with parsley or dill without affecting the cooking technique.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.